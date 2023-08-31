There's really a whole science behind the stringing that's done for the rackets in terms of the type of string that you use, the type of pattern, the type of tension. And so if you are getting pain anywhere in your arm, for playing tennis, that is one thing to look into is actually speak to a stringer and see if there's a way that they can change around the equipment that you're using, because it can be tailored to you and what you're feeling.

- Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Open

U.S. Open Doctors Panel 24 Aug 2023 from Newswise on Vimeo.