Background

Underactive bladder (UAB) is a common clinical problem but related research is rarely explored. As there are currently no effective therapies, the administration of adipose stromal vascular fraction (ad-SVF) provides a new potential method to treat underactive bladder.

Methods

Male Sprague–Dawley rats were induced by partial bladder outlet obstruction (PBOO) for four weeks and randomly divided into three groups: rats treated with PBS (Sham group); rats administrated with ad-SVF (ad-SVF group) and rats performed with ad-SVF spheroids (ad-SVFsp group). After four weeks, urodynamic studies were performed to evaluate bladder functions and all rats were sacrificed for further studies.

Results

We observed that the bladder functions and symptoms of UAB were significantly improved in the ad-SVFsp group than that in the Sham group and ad-SVF group. Meanwhile, our data showed that ad-SVF spheroids could remarkably promote angiogenesis, suppress cell apoptosis and stimulate cell proliferation in bladder tissue than that in the other two groups. Moreover, ad-SVF spheroids increased the expression levels of bFGF, HGF and VEGF-A than ad-SVF. IVIS Spectrum small-animal in vivo imaging system revealed that ad-SVF spheroids could increase the retention rate of transplanted cells in bladder tissue.

Conclusions

Ad-SVF spheroids improved functions and symptoms of bladder induced by PBOO, which contributes to promote angiogenesis, suppress cell apoptosis and stimulate cell proliferation. Ad-SVF spheroids provide a potential treatment for the future patients with UAB.