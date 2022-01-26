BACKGROUND

Type 1 diabetes (T1D), a chronic metabolic and autoimmune disease, seriously endangers human health. In recent years, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) transplantation has become an effective treatment for diabetes. Menstrual blood-derived endometrial stem cells (MenSC), a novel MSC type derived from the decidual endometrium during menstruation, are expected to become promising seeding cells for diabetes treatment because of their noninvasive collection procedure, high proliferation rate and high immunomodulation capacity.

AIM

To comprehensively compare the effects of MenSC and umbilical cord-derived MSC (UcMSC) transplantation on T1D treatment, to further explore the potential mechanism of MSC-based therapies in T1D, and to provide support for the clinical application of MSC in diabetes treatment.

METHODS

A conventional streptozotocin-induced T1D mouse model was established, and the effects of MenSC and UcMSC transplantation on their blood glucose and serum insulin levels were detected. The morphological and functional changes in the pancreas, liver, kidney, and spleen were analyzed by routine histological and immunohistochemical examinations. Changes in the serum cytokine levels in the model mice were assessed by protein arrays. The expression of target proteins related to pancreatic regeneration and apoptosis was examined by western blot.

RESULTS

MenSC and UcMSC transplantation significantly improved the blood glucose and serum insulin levels in T1D model mice. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed that the numbers of insulin+ and CD31+ cells in the pancreas were significantly increased in MSC-treated mice compared with control mice. Subsequent western blot analysis also showed that vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), Bcl2, Bcl-xL and Proliferating cell nuclear antigen in pancreatic tissue was significantly upregulated in MSC-treated mice compared with control mice. Additionally, protein arrays indicated that MenSC and UcMSC transplantation significantly downregulated the serum levels of interferon γ and tumor necrosis factor α and upregulated the serum levels of interleukin-6 and VEGF in the model mice. Additionally, histological and immunohistochemical analyses revealed that MSC transplantation systematically improved the morphologies and functions of the liver, kidney, and spleen in T1D model mice.

CONCLUSION

MenSC transplantation significantly improves the symptoms in T1D model mice and exerts protective effects on their main organs. Moreover, MSC-mediated angiogenesis, antiapoptotic effects and immunomodulation likely contribute to the above improvements. Thus, MenSC are expected to become promising seeding cells for clinical diabetes treatment due to their advantages mentioned above.