BACKGROUND

Newswise — Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common clinical syndrome with high morbidity and mortality rates. The use of pluripotent stem cells holds great promise for the treatment of AKI. Urine-derived stem cells (USCs) are a novel and versatile cell source in cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine that provide advantages of a noninvasive, simple, and low-cost approach and are induced with high multidifferentiation potential. Whether these cells could serve as a potential stem cell source for the treatment of AKI has not been determined.

AIM

To investigate whether USCs can serve as a potential stem cell source to improve renal function and histological structure after experimental AKI.

METHODS

Stem cell markers with multidifferentiation potential were isolated from human amniotic fluid. AKI severe combined immune deficiency (SCID) mice models were induced by means of an intramuscular injection with glycerol. USCs isolated from human-voided urine were administered via tail veins. The functional changes in the kidney were assessed by the levels of blood urea nitrogen and serum creatinine. The histologic changes were evaluated by hematoxylin and eosin staining and transferase dUTP nick-end labeling staining. Meanwhile, we compared the regenerative potential of USCs with bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

RESULTS

Treatment with USCs significantly alleviated histological destruction and functional decline. The renal function was rapidly restored after intravenous injection of 5 × 105 human USCs into SCID mice with glycerol-induced AKI compared with injection of saline. Results from secretion assays conducted in vitro demonstrated that both stem cell varieties released a wide array of cytokines and growth factors. This suggests that a mixture of various mediators closely interacts with their biochemical functions. Two types of stem cells showed enhanced tubular cell proliferation and decreased tubular cell apoptosis, although USC treatment was not more effective than MSC treatment. We found that USC therapy significantly improved renal function and histological damage, inhibited inflammation and apoptosis processes in the kidney, and promoted tubular epithelial proliferation.

CONCLUSION

Our study demonstrated the potential of USCs for the treatment of AKI, representing a new clinical therapeutic strategy.

Key Words: Urine-derived stem cells, Regenerative medicine, Acute kidney injury, Renal function recovery, Cell therapy

Core tip: This study reveals that urine-derived stem cells (USCs) significantly enhance renal function and histological recovery in severe combined immune deficiency mice with glycerol-induced acute kidney injury (AKI). By comparing USCs with bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells, the research highlights USCs’ potential as a novel, non-invasive cell source for AKI treatment. The findings suggest that USCs, through their multidifferentiation potential and secretion of various cytokines and growth factors, offer a promising therapeutic strategy for AKI, potentially altering clinical approaches to renal repair.