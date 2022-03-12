Background

Acute kidney injury (AKI) causes abrupt deterioration in kidney function that disrupts metabolic, electrolyte and fluid homeostasis. Although the prevalence of AKI is steadily increasing, no definitive treatment options are available, leading to severe morbidity and mortality. We evaluated the role of uterine-derived multipotent stem cells in kidney regeneration after ischemic AKI.

Methods

Female C57BL/6J mice were hysterectomized and subsequently subject to AKI by either unilateral or bilateral renal ischemia–reperfusion injury. Uterine-derived cells (UDCs), containing a population of uterine stem cells, were isolated from the uteri of female transgenic DsRed mice and injected intravenously to AKI mice. Engraftment of DsRed cells was analyzed by flow cytometry while serum creatinine levels were determined colorimetrically. Expression of UDC markers and cytokine markers were analyzed by immunohistochemical and qRT-PCR methods, respectively. The Kaplan–Meier method was used to analyze survival time while unpaired t test with Welch’s correction used for data analysis between two groups.

Results

Mice with an intact uterus, and hence an endogenous source of UDCs, had a higher survival rate after bilateral ischemic AKI compared to hysterectomized mice. Mice treated with infusion of exogenous UDCs after hysterectomy/AKI had lower serum creatinine levels and higher survival rates compared to controls that did not receive UDCs. Engraftment of labeled UDCs was significantly higher in kidneys of bilateral ischemic AKI mice compared to those that underwent a sham surgery. When unilateral ischemic AKI was induced, higher numbers of UDCs were found in the injured than non-injured kidney. Immunofluorescence staining demonstrated double-positive DsRed/Lotus tetragonolobus agglutinin (LTA) positive cells and DsRed/CD31 positive cells indicating contribution of UDCs in renal tubular and vascular regeneration. Expression of Cxcl12, Bmp2, Bmp4, and Ctnf in renal tissue was significantly higher in the UDCs injection group than the control group.

Conclusions

UDCs engrafted injured kidneys, contributed to proximal tubule and vascular regeneration, improved kidney function and increased survival in AKI mice. UDC administration is a promising new therapy for AKI. Endogenous uterine stem cells likely also preserve kidney function, suggesting a novel interaction between the uterus and kidney. We suggest that hysterectomy may have a detrimental effect on response to renal injury.