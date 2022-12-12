Newswise — While it may look like any other holiday party with food, music and decorations, it’s the party-goers that make this celebration quite unique - many of them have advanced heart failure and are in need of a heart transplant.

Still, they’re happy to be here and celebrating because they are being kept alive by a device called the LVAD - Left Ventricular Assist Device.

An LVAD is surgically implanted in the heart and takes over the work of the left ventricle, one of the heart's two lower chambers. It helps the heart pump oxygenated blood to the body and lessens the heart's workload, keeping a person alive longer - often indefinitely.

In his mid 50’s - Felix Fragosa was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He experienced kidney failure, fluid in his lungs and cardiac arrest — causing his heart to stop twice. Today, thanks to the LVAD and the ongoing care he receives here at Hackensack University Medical Center, Felix says he’s living his best life, while awaiting a heart transplant.

When he’s not working and traveling, he’s helping other LVAD candidates through the hospital's LVAD Support Group, coordinated by program supervisor Scott Stewart, DNP, APNC, CNL, who says it is truly heartwarming to see this group get together every few months, like at this recent holiday party, to celebrate life.

“Our LVAD patients are often faced with a life-or-death decision, and I do everything I can to explain how the device works — but I don’t have one myself,” said Scott. “That’s why we have every LVAD candidate meet with a current LVAD patient — so LVAD candidates can connect with someone who knows what living with an LVAD is like, and so current LVAD patients have an opportunity to give back.”

Scott said Felix has become the point person for connecting with many Spanish-speaking LVAD candidates — leading to friendships among several patients and their spouses. The LVAD Support Group is an extension of these personal connections between patients and families who are going through the LVAD process together.

“We do events and holiday parties that bring patients together, so they can share ideas and know that they aren’t alone,” said Scott. “We also include our team members from the clinic, ICU [intensive care unit] and the stepdown unit, so they can see how well their patients are doing.”

Scott said another component of the program involves outreach to physicians at regional referral centers. Joe Rubino, another LVAD patient who has been living with a heart condition since 2009, spoke at one of the program’s presentations to another hospital.

“I shared my experience with the LVAD procedure and what it’s like to live with an LVAD,” said Joe, who is currently being evaluated for a heart transplant. “Even though there are downsides, it has allowed me to live my life.”

Felix, whose family accompanied him to the party says it’s important to focus on positivity, saying that speaking to others and seeing them do well with their LVADs makes him feel good — and it energizes him to do more.

“My LVAD saved my life, so I can be here longer for my family,” said Felix. “We need to celebrate, because we’re still here.”