Ferns finally get a genome, revealing a history of DNA hoarding and kleptomania (embargoed until 1-Sep-2022 11:00 AM EDT)

Scientists discover compound found in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria (embargoed until 31-Aug-2022 7:00 PM EDT)

An Anti-cancer Drug in Short Supply Can Now be Made by Microbes

Keeping toxic cadmium out of rice, the genetic way

New evidence shows planting around school playgrounds protects children from air pollution

Seeds in space: plant research on Artemis I mission

Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool

Climate change predicted to reduce kelp forests’ capacity to trap and store carbon

Plants that pull nitrogen from thin air thrive in arid environments

Urban crops can have higher yields than conventional farming

Unearthing the secrets of plant health, carbon storage with rhizosphere-on-a-chip

Researchers complete first comprehensive threat assessment of all U.S. trees

Multi-scale research uncovers microbes that affect sorghum drought response

