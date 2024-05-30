Newswise — An expert from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is available to discuss the topic of avian (H5N1) influenza in the U.S. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said today that an additional case of influenza A (H5) was detected in a Michigan farmworker who worked closely with influenza A (H5) positive cows. This is the second human case in Michigan and the third in the recent U.S. outbreak. The worker was employed at a different farm than the Michigan case announced on May 22 and showed primarily respiratory symptoms and not conjunctivitis.

Andrew Pekosz, PhD, is a professor and vice chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He investigates the replication and disease potential of respiratory viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging viruses.

To set up an interview, please contact Kris Henry [email protected].