Newswise — Scientists representing 13 projects have been awarded funding through the Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) program to conduct biological and environmental research at Department of Energy (DOE) user facilities.

The 9-year-old FICUS program, supported by the DOE Office of Science’s Biological and Environmental Research program, enables researchers to use scientific instrumentation and to work with experts at no cost following selection through a competitive proposal process.

The Fiscal Year 2024 awarded projects range from understanding glacial carbon cycling in the wake of changing climate to research that will aid in the development of improved fungal cell factory biotechnological applications.

Research teams from 11 projects will use resources at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) and the Joint Genome Institute (JGI). Several of the projects also were awarded access to the Bio-SANS beamline through the Center for Structural Molecular Biology (CSMB) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Advanced Photon Source (APS) at Argonne National Laboratory. Two projects will use capabilities at EMSL and the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) user facility to study land–atmosphere processes and aerosol–cloud interactions.

Learn more about the awardees.

Newswise: Thirteen Scientists Awarded Department of Energy FICUS Program Funding for Environmental and Biological Research

Credit: Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory

Caption: Haofei Zhang of the University of California, Riverside and Rajan Chakrabarty of the Washington University in St. Louis were awarded FICUS Program funding to use capabilities at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory and the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement user facility to study land–atmosphere processes and aerosol–cloud interactions.

Newswise: Thirteen Scientists Awarded Department of Energy FICUS Program Funding for Environmental and Biological Research

Credit: Environmental Molecular Sciences Laborator

Caption: The 11 awardees of the FICUS Program from the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory and Joint Genome Institute to explore biofuels, hydro-biogeochemistry inter-organismal interactions, and novel applications of molecular techniques.

