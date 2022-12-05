Newswise — During the commotion of the holidays, it’s easy to forget to carve out a few moments for yourself. Sometimes, we forget the toll that work and family demands can have on our mind and body. This Monday, disconnect from stress with some quick self-care tactics for a happier you.

It doesn’t matter if you’re at home with kids or working all day, stress happens to everyone. It’s natural to keep trying to fit in ‘just one more task. It’s also normal to feel that others are depending on you too much to take a break for yourself.

If you operate with the needle on “E” – empty – for too long, it’s actually counterproductive. Running out of gas helps no one, least of all, you. Instead, take time to fill up with a trove of self-care tactics that will last you a lifetime.

Here are some quick self-care tips you can do right now:

Go for a walk– Feel the air, a change in temperature or the warmth of the sun. Look at the clouds. Take a breather anytime, any place– Take a pause with some deep breaths. Fill your belly with a good, deep inhale. Hold it for a beat, then exhale slowly and fully. Do this repeatedly for a minute or so, until you feel a sense of calm. Yoga moment– At your desk or in your living room, do some relaxing moves. Try chair yoga or do a quick sun salutation. If you can’t do the whole sequence stand up, reach your arms up to the sun and look at your hands, swan dive with arms out at your sides, then touch your toes – or get as close as you can! Do this a few times, until you feel your body unwind. Water works – Take a warm bath. This is also a way to take a digital break from your phone and/or computer. Call a friend – Catch up and share the latest. This will boost your happiness and it’s a natural way to destress. Sleep – Here’s the prescription: Go to bed early, read, relax, do some bed yoga, sleep soundly, and wake up refreshed! It’s the perfect medicine for longevity, health, and balance.

Indulge in health and wellness this Monday with self-care! You will have the perfect destress formula: a longer, happier, and healthier life. For more tips to take care of you, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.