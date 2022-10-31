With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) beginning on Nov. 6, thoracic oncologist Dr. Eric Bernicker is available for interviews on the effects of climate change on our lungs and overall health. Air pollution now causes 14% of lung cancer cases globally (IASLC) and that number is expected to increase as the climate emergency continues. Additionally, air pollution is altering our immune system which could lead to immunotherapy, currently one of our best weapons against cancer, becoming less effective in the future.

In addition to his role at Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center, Dr. Bernicker is Chairman of the Climate Change Taskforce of the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO).