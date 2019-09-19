Thousands of Cancer Survivors Gather at MetLife Stadium for 11th Celebrating Life and Liberty Event

Newswise — More than 6,000 cancer survivors, their family members and caregivers, and their healthcare teams gathered on the evening of September 13 at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey for Celebrating Life & Liberty, sharing inspiration and support for cancer survivors and people with cancer who are still in treatment or recovery. The gathering was the largest ever for this annual event, which expanded from John Theurer Cancer Center in Hackensack to now include people from all of Hackensack Meridian Health—the largest integrated healthcare network in New Jersey.

"As advances in cancer treatment continue to be made, people are living longer, healthier lives. It's important to celebrate that not just today, but every day," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. "To see this many people gather in one place to rejoice and have a great time together—more than we've ever had in the history of this event—is truly inspiring. It is one of the best days of my year."

Attendance at the event has multiplied tenfold since its inception in 2009. "To look back at where this event began and what it has grown to become is very moving for me," noted Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., chairman and director, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center and the creator of Celebrating Life & Liberty. "I am inspired and proud that it has grown to include the entire Hackensack Meridian Health network, bringing together even more people from throughout the state to share joy, celebrate journeys, and offer each other hope and support."

In addition to survivors sharing their stories in song, poetry, prose, and performance, professional artists energized the diverse crowds with stories of hope and survival. The event united people of all walks of life, where cancer knows no race or religion. Adults and children enjoyed a wide range of activities, including musical performances by The New Yok BeeGees Tribute Band and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players, as well as interactive workshops, arts and crafts, face painters, caricaturists, magicians, lawn games, interactive workshops, and dinner. Cancer advocacy organizations provided information about their services for all aspects of cancer care, support and survivorship.

"Hackensack Meridian Health provides world-class cancer care throughout the state of New Jersey. Patients don't have to go to New York City or Philadelphia anymore to get the advanced research-based care they need," added neuro-oncologist Joseph C. Landolfi, D.O., Diplomat ABPN, Vice Chair, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Neuroscience Institute and Medical Director, Neuro-Oncology, Hackensack Meridian Health, Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex Counties.

"This event is evidence of how the integration of services across an entire healthcare network in an efficient, multidisciplinary way enables more patients to receive effective cancer care closer to their homes. It was a joy for me to celebrate with them," noted thoracic surgeon Thomas L. Bauer, M.D., FACS, Clinical Medical Director, Oncology, Hackensack Meridian Health and Medical Director, Thoracic Oncology, Hackensack Meridian Health Cancer Care of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

