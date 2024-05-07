Newswise — William Dietz is the director of the Sumner M. Redstone Global Center for Prevention and Wellness at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He can talk in detail about the drug and the success rate with weight loss.

Marijane Hynes is a clinical professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She started the Weight Loss Clinic, which focuses on behavior changes and diabetes prevention and is committed to helping her patients lose weight as a treatment for many of their medical problems.