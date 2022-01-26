Newswise — Three Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine researchers have been elected by their peers as fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), an international nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing science, and the publisher of the Science family of journals.

Deborah Andrew, Ph.D., Namandjé Bumpus, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., are among 564 new members in the 2021 class of fellows who are being recognized for their scientific and socially distinguished achievements. The tradition of AAAS fellows stretches back to 1874, and acknowledges the contributions of scientists, engineers and innovators in areas including academia administration, industry, government, and excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public.

Andrew is the associate director for faculty development for the Johns Hopkins Institute for Basic Biomedical Sciences. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in limnology and genetics, respectively, from the University of Central Florida. She earned her doctorate in molecular genetics at the University of California, San Diego, and did her postdoctoral training in developmental biology, first at the University of Colorado and then at Stanford University. Andrew joined the Johns Hopkins Medicine faculty in 1993. As a professor of cell biology, she has explored animal models of how cells form and specialize epithelial tubular organs, including the salivary glands and the trachea. In addition, Andrew and her research team are studying mosquito salivary gland biology, with the goal of developing strategies to limit transmission of malaria and other insect-borne diseases.

Bumpus is the E.K. Marshall and Thomas H. Maren Professor and Director of the Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Her scientific research focuses on drug metabolism and the application of state-of-the-art mass spectrometry approaches to understanding molecular pharmacology. Additionally, Bumpus is an advocate for social justice, equity and anti-racism in science. She began her career at Johns Hopkins in 2010 as an assistant professor. Bumpus earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Occidental College in 2003. She then completed a doctorate in pharmacology at the University of Michigan in 2007, and a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular and experimental medicine at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, in 2010.

Jaffee, The Dana and Albert “Cubby” Broccoli Professor of Oncology, leads a National Institutes of Health-funded laboratory dedicated to developing novel therapies for pancreatic cancer, and has more than 200 peer-reviewed publications. Her scientific leadership roles include mentorship of junior faculty, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows. She has mentored more than 30 postdoctoral fellows and 28 graduate students of diverse backgrounds and genders. She is also the inaugural director of the new Johns Hopkins Cancer Convergence Institute, which aims to marry emerging technologies with computational biology and cross-train scientists in biology and data science. She has served on numerous national committees, including as chair of the National Cancer Advisory Board and as president of the American Association for Cancer Research. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a fellow of the American Association for Cancer Research and a fellow of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Academy of Immuno-oncology.

The names of all awardees will be published in the “AAAS News and Notes” section of the January 2022 edition of Science magazine. Each of the new fellows will receive a certificate and rosette pin to commemorate their election. An in-person celebration will occur later this year when feasible from a health and safety perspective.