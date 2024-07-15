Newswise — Three Mile Island (TMI), located just south of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has been dormant since suffering a partial meltdown in March 1979. Now, there’s talk about bringing it back online.

Residents of the region are naturally curious and potentially concerned about this development, prompting questions like:

How will it happen?

How long until it’s operational?

Why now?

What is the potential economic impact?

How can we weigh the benefits and risks?

Why nuclear? And why now? It’s all about artificial intelligence (AI) and its sky-high energy requirements. Is nuclear power safe? Can it help shore up America’s energy supply in an age of ubiquitous AI and continual groundbreaking on enormous data centers?

Pavlo Buryi, PhD, Program Lead of Economics at Harrisburg University at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, is available to comment on this historic development and explore the benefits, risks, and economic realities of restarting a decommissioned nuclear reactor.

