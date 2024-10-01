Newswise — The Autoimmune Association is proud to announce a new partnership with U.S. Olympic swimmer Paige Madden, a decorated athlete and champion in the pool, to amplify awareness of autoimmune diseases. With her inspiring athletic achievements and personal health challenges with Hashimoto’s, Paige Madden will use her platform to highlight the struggles of millions affected by autoimmune diseases.

A standout athlete, Paige has won multiple Olympic medals, including a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and two medals (silver & bronze) at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Madden’s determination, resilience, and hard work in overcoming health challenges have made her a role model for individuals facing adversity.

Paige lives with Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, which is responsible for producing hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, and body temperature. Hashimoto's causes damage to the thyroid, leading to its gradual underperformance, a condition known as hypothyroidism.

“It is such an honor to partner with the Autoimmune Association,” said Madden. “Throughout my journey as an athlete, I’ve learned the importance of community and support, especially when facing health challenges. As such, raising awareness for autoimmune diseases is a cause close to my heart. I stand behind the Autoimmune Association’s mission, and I’m very excited to contribute to the work being done to improve the lives of those affected.”

Comprising more than 100 unique conditions, autoimmune disease affects more than 50 million Americans, and the Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by advocating and collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and empower the community through every step of the journey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paige Madden into our efforts to bring autoimmune diseases to the forefront,” said Molly Murray, president and CEO of the Autoimmune Association. “Her resilience as an athlete and passion for health align perfectly with our mission. Together, we hope to inspire greater awareness and support for autoimmune patients across the globe.”

Madden’s role in the partnership will include social media campaigns and opportunities to share her personal story of living with an autoimmune disease.

About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information about the Autoimmune Association, please visit autoimmune.org and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.