Newswise — NEW YORK – January 13, 2022 – The program for THT 2022: Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics is now available online. THT is the first-ever conference on technology and heart failure therapeutics from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). The meeting, which explores new and emerging treatments and innovative monitoring strategies, will take place February 1-2, 2022 online and in person, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.

“Given the growing prevalence of heart failure and the innovation in new therapies, we recognize the importance of creating a high-quality educational conference featuring management controversies, new diagnostic approaches, and advanced technologies to treat various forms of heart failure,” said Course Director Martin B. Leon, MD. Dr. Leon is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. “Especially exciting are new clinical trial data which will be presented involving transcatheter approaches to treat difficult patients. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to expand and update their knowledge, elevate their clinical skill sets, and connect with thought leaders and colleagues.”

THT 2022 offers a future-oriented view of the pipeline for heart failure therapeutics, with a focus on in-development technologies (drugs, devices, monitoring strategies) that are currently in clinical trials — as well as an overview of the rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning and how these technologies will transform the care of heart failure patients.

“THT is an immersive experience for practitioners to learn about the latest innovations for treating heart failure,” said Course Director, Daniel Burkhoff, MD, PhD. Dr. Burkhoff is Director, Heart Failure, Hemodynamics and MCS Research at the CRF Clinical Trials Center. “The program covers current and emerging drug- and device-based treatments for heart failure across the spectrum of left ventricular ejection fractions and results of late-breaking clinical science and trials that have not yet appeared in treatment guidelines.”

Additional information on THT is available at https://tht2022.crfconnect.com/.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.