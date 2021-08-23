Thunderbird School of Global Management, a unit of Arizona State University, began supporting Afghan women’s economic empowerment in 2005, after the fall of the Taliban, through a program called Project Artemis.

As an international business school, our team is working to provide information, connections and resources to Artemis participants within and outside of Afghanistan, and to people who want to help. We’re helping with relocation and providing long-term support. Thunderbird is also removing photos and names of Afghan women educated in Project Artemis from our web pages. Journalists must refrain from publishing (or conceal) the names and faces of any Afghan women trained in Project Artemis.

We can offer three experts to talk about our business, management, and entrepreneurship training program for women in Afghanistan and their reactions to what’s unfolding there now, including our Director-General and Dean, Sanjeev Khagram, who was a child refugee from a brutal regime himself before becoming a child entrepreneur in the US and eventually earning his PhD at Stanford, teaching at Harvard, and now transforming Thunderbird into the most high-tech b-school in the world.

Thunderbird may also be able to connect trusted media sources with an Afghan woman who participated in Project Artemis, who wants to speak out anonymously if it is safe to do so.

More info:

Project Artemis was a unique program that trained Afghan women entrepreneurs in business skills, and since its inception in 2005, it created a powerful ripple throughout Afghan communities by generating more than 5,000 jobs for local people and training well over 20,000 fellow Afghan citizens in business and leadership skills. The program’s last cohort was in 2016.

Thunderbird brought together cohorts of motivated Afghan women for this two-week, intensive business training program which featured:

Business, entrepreneurship, and management courses taught by leading Thunderbird faculty

Personal coaching on business plans and goals

Site visits to a variety of small- and medium-sized businesses

Networking opportunities with global business networks and other Afghan businesswomen

Continual follow-up support and business coaching online

Project Artemis key stats: 6 cohorts, 86 women total, in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2016. Artemis grads went on to create 5,000 jobs in Afghanistan and to mentor 20,000 other women.

Thunderbird trained 308 women in this initiative from 2008-2013.