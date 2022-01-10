Background

Prior studies show that signature phenotypes of diabetic human induced pluripotent stem cells derived endothelial cells (dia-hiPSC-ECs) are disrupted glycine homeostasis, increased senescence, impaired mitochondrial function and angiogenic potential as compared with healthy hiPSC-ECs. In the current study, we aimed to assess the role of thymosin β-4 (Tb-4) on endothelial function using dia-hiPSC-ECs as disease model of endothelial dysfunction.

Methods and results

Using dia-hiPSC-ECs as models of endothelial dysfunction, we determined the effect of Tb-4 on cell proliferation, senescence, cyto-protection, protein expression of intercellular adhesion molecule-1 (ICAM-1), secretion of endothelin-1 and MMP-1, mitochondrial membrane potential, and cyto-protection in vitro and angiogenic potential for treatment of ischemic limb disease in a mouse model of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in vivo. We found that 600 ng/mL Tb4 significantly up-regulated AKT activity and Bcl-XL protein expression, enhanced dia-hiPSC-EC viability and proliferation, limited senescence, reduced endothelin-1 and MMP-1 secretion, and improved reparative potency of dia-hiPSC-ECs for treatment of ischemic limb disease in mice with T2DM. However, Tb4 had no effect on improving mitochondrial membrane potential and glycine homeostasis and reducing intercellular adhesion molecule-1 protein expression in dia-hiPSC-ECs.

Conclusions

Tb-4 improves endothelial dysfunction through enhancing hiPSC-EC viability, reducing senescence and endothelin-1 production, and improves angiogenic potency in diabetes.