Be enchanted with millions of lights and hundreds of lanterns -- on select dates from November 22 through January 5

Tickets for Holiday Lights can be purchased here: BronxZoo.com/HolidayLights.

New this year: interactive glowing walls, illuminated trees, and shimmering flowers

Newswise — BRONX, N.Y. – September 10, 2024 — Tickets go on sale today for the holiday season with New York City’s favorite festive tradition: Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo.

During select evenings from November 22 through January 5, the park is illuminated as millions of lights and hundreds of lanterns bring majestic animals and wild places to life. Proudly sponsored by Con Edison, Holiday Lights is an immersive, walkthrough experience that is perfect for all ages and guaranteed to bring lasting holiday memories for families.

Tickets for Holiday Lights can be purchased here: BronxZoo.com/HolidayLights.

Spread across seven different lantern trails, the lights demonstrate nearly 100 animal and plant species to connect guests to wildlife and wild places that WCS staff works to protect through field programs around the world, and at the WCS zoos and aquarium right here in New York. From North America to Africa to oceans, guests will be enchanted by the millions of twinkling lights as they explore each path and the magic of the holiday cheer and celebrations.

New this year, visitors will delight in new interactive glowing walls, six 12-foot interactive trees, and illuminated flowers to explore and play with light. Guests can get into the seasonal spirit with help from snow and bubble machines. The festival also features plenty of family-friendly entertainment, seasonal treats and classic holiday music.

This year’s Holiday Lights festivities include:

Lantern Trails: Over 400 lanterns reflecting almost 100 animal and plant species to connect visitors to wildlife. The lanterns demonstrate geographic-themed regions, including Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and 0ceans, along with the immersive Forest of Color and the Enchanted Sea.

Over 400 lanterns reflecting almost 100 animal and plant species to connect visitors to wildlife. The lanterns demonstrate geographic-themed regions, including Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, and 0ceans, along with the immersive Forest of Color and the Enchanted Sea. Holiday Train: Take a ride on the family-favorite kids holiday train ride. Located at Fountain Circle; $4 ($3 Members, free for Conservation levels).

Take a ride on the family-favorite kids holiday train ride. Located at Fountain Circle; $4 ($3 Members, free for Conservation levels). Ice-Carving: Nightly ice carving demonstrations where expert artists create wildlife art from giant ice blocks at Grizzly Corner.

Nightly ice carving demonstrations where expert artists create wildlife art from giant ice blocks at Grizzly Corner. Illuminated Performers: Guests will marvel at amazing animal-themed illuminated performers that are perfect for family photo ops and festive fun. Located at Astor Court.

Guests will marvel at amazing animal-themed illuminated performers that are perfect for family photo ops and festive fun. Located at Astor Court. Wildlife Theater: Family-friendly puppet adventures with wildlife trivia at Dancing Crane Pavilion.

Family-friendly puppet adventures with wildlife trivia at Dancing Crane Pavilion. Enchanted Sea: Returning by popular demand. Visitors can get their glow on in Schiff Family Great Hall with LED swings, interactive floor projections, ocean-themed interactive light panels that create patterns that mimic ocean life, and a jellyfish celebration in lights.

Returning by popular demand. Visitors can get their glow on in Schiff Family Great Hall with LED swings, interactive floor projections, ocean-themed interactive light panels that create patterns that mimic ocean life, and a jellyfish celebration in lights. Seasonal Treats: Hot cocoa, roasted s’mores, warm churros, pretzels, popcorn, and more for purchase.

WCS members receive a 40% discount on tickets. Members at the Conservation Supporter level will receive free admission to Holiday Lights. Tickets are required and must be reserved in advance at BronxZoo.com. Changes to activity availability may occur due to unforeseen conditions. Holiday Lights does not include animal exhibits, which close at 4:00pm, and is a rain-or-shine event. Check the tickets page here for available dates & time or book a Holiday Lights Any-Night ticket, and you’ll have the option to visit when it works best for you.

There will be a media preview event and opening ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:00pm, followed by members only preview nights November 19-21. Working media should RSVP in advance and are encouraged to arrive by 4:30p.m.

Follow us on our social media channels for updates and more! Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

###

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet.