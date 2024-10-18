Newswise — A recent TikTok trend shows users using antibacterial cleansers as part of their skin care routine, which causes concern for dermatologists.

These cleaners contain chlorhexidine gluconate which are used to prep a patient's skin before surgery.

The cleansers can cause a number of issues including impairing your skin’s ability to fight infections.

Adam Friedman, professor and chair of dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences can speak to the dangers of using antibacterial cleansers and the side effects.

