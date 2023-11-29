Newswise — Following a national search, Dr. Timothy H. Dellit has been appointed to lead UW Medicine and the University of Washington School of Medicine, UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Tricia Serio announced today.

Dellit will serve as the CEO of UW Medicine, the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the UW School of Medicine and the university’s executive vice president for medical affairs, positions he has held on an interim basis since July 2022.

“Tim has proven himself to be a leader in the most difficult of times, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and as UW Medicine addresses the challenges caused by the changing healthcare landscape. He is an adept listener and communicator who is dedicated to serving all communities,” Cauce said. “Tim is also committed to advancing excellence and equity in education and our workforce and healthcare outcomes, all of which are core to UW Medicine’s mission to improve the health of all people.

“And even as someone who has more than two decades of service to UW Medicine, Tim still brings new perspectives. I’m so pleased that he’ll be the one leading our healthcare enterprise into a new era.”

As UW Medicine CEO, Dellit leads an integrated clinical, research and learning health system with more than 39,000 faculty, staff, trainees and students across eight clinically integrated organizations, including Airlift Northwest, Harborview Medical Center, UW Medical Center (Montlake and Northwest campuses), UW Medicine Primary Care clinics, the UW School of Medicine, UW Physicians practice plan, Valley Medical Center and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, which serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program. UW Medicine shares in the ownership of Children’s University Medical Group and has strong, comprehensive affiliations with Seattle Children’s, VA Puget Sound Health Care System and Boise VA Medical Center.

As dean of the School of Medicine, Dellit oversees one of the nation’s leading medical schools, which educates more than 9,000 students and trainees each year through an innovative medical education program for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho (WWAMI). The UW School of Medicine is a leader in regional medical education and conducts world-leading research across 32 clinical and biomedical research departments and multiple research institutes and centers with areas of focus including behavioral health, neuroscience and Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and stroke, infectious diseases, cancer, health metrics, genomics and precision medicine, protein design and regenerative medicine.

“From our first meeting, Tim has demonstrated his deep dedication to the development of faculty, staff and students and the advancement of research as essential components of the success of UW Medicine,” Serio said. “He is a key leader in our collaborative efforts, especially in the areas of neuroscience, behavioral health, and the intersection of technology and health, and I look forward to working with him as we undertake a range of University-wide initiatives in support of our teaching, research, and service missions.”

In his interim roles, and in prior senior leadership positions, Dellit has prioritized improving healthcare experiences and outcomes for patients and for entire populations, as well as reducing healthcare costs and improving the practice environment for clinicians. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dellit helped UW Medicine and the broader University lead the nation in response to the pandemic, including leading the development of policies and protocols to treat patients safely and effectively.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected to serve as CEO of UW Medicine, executive vice president for medical affairs, and the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the UW School of Medicine. I look forward to partnering with President Cauce, Provost Serio and our UW Medicine teams in support of our outstanding clinical, research and educational activities,” Dellit said. “UW Medicine is truly special, with our innovative school of medicine serving the five-state WWAMI region; our excellence in clinical care combined with world-leading research; our values and our unique role serving the most vulnerable in our communities; and most importantly our amazing faculty, staff, trainees, and students that inspire me every day as we together strive to improve the health of the public, for all people.”

Dellit previously served as chief medical officer for UW Medicine, executive vice dean for clinical affairs for the School of Medicine, vice president for medical affairs and president of UW Physicians, a faculty practice plan with more than 2,800 members.

Dellit earned his doctor of medicine degree from Cornell University Medical College. He completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center before coming to the UW for his fellowship in infectious diseases. He is board-certified in both infectious diseases and internal medicine. Dellit’s clinical and research interests include general infectious diseases, orthopedic trauma-related infections, prevention of healthcare-associated infections and appropriate use of antibiotics.