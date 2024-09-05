Newswise — SEATTLE — Sept. 5, 2024 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch Cancer Center research findings, patient stories and other news.



September is the awareness month for prostate, gynecological and blood cancers. Reach out to [email protected] if you’re looking for experts.



Clinical care



20 years since Fred Hutch president helped make EGFR discovery, woman with stage 4 lung cancer is thriving

Before becoming President and Director of Fred Hutch, Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD was the lead author on a 2004 New England Journal of Medicine paper discovering epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), which reshaped the landscape for lung cancer patients. In 2006, Diana Lindsay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer that had metastasized to both lungs, brain and lymph nodes. Keith Eaton, MD, PhD, suggested a new type of drug: EGFR inhibitors. Despite a nine-month prognosis, Lindsay managed her cancer for 18 years using only EGFR inhibitors.

Media contact: Heather Platisha



A quarter century of lifesaving discoveries in prostate cancer

For 25 years, the Pacific Northwest Prostate Cancer SPORE (Specialized Program of Research Excellence) has helped transform prostate cancer research and care. By bringing together forward-thinking researchers, the PNW SPORE has impacted drug development, improvements in screening, advances in precision oncology and more. “Our scientists have made practice-changing breakthroughs and widened the scope of treatment and screening options available to prostate cancer patients,” said Peter Nelson, MD, who leads the PNW SPORE and holds the Stuart and Molly Sloan Precision Oncology Institute Endowed Chair at Fred Hutch.

Media contact: Heather Platisha



Immunotherapy



Dr. Lawrence Fong, new Fred Hutch immunotherapy director, talks about how the field has transformed oncology

Lawrence Fong, MD, the new scientific director of the Immunotherapy Integrated Research Center, discusses Fred Hutch’s pioneering impact on bone marrow transplantation, a new grant funding program, the future for clinical trials and more. Immunotherapy is the practice of harnessing the immune system to fight cancer and other diseases.

Media contact: Molly McElroy



‘Black hole’ formed by aging cells hobbles key immune organ’s function, regeneration

Scientists at Fred Hutch, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research have discovered a novel cell type of thymic epithelial cells (TECs) that emerges with age and damages the thymus, a critical immune organ, over time. Jarrod Dudakov, PhD, senior author of the findings published in Nature Immunology, explains how the findings give new insights into aging and a target to improve immune function. Scientists are currently validating these findings with human data, but potential therapies could improve infection protection and vaccine response.

Media contact: Molly McElroy



Awards and recognitions



Fred Hutch Cancer Center clinicians recognized as Seattle Met Magazine’s 2024 Top Doctors

The Seattle Met Magazine’s annual list of Top Doctors featured 83 Fred Hutch physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners representing over 20 practice areas. Honorees are nominated by peers across the greater Seattle area for their experience, patient satisfaction and collaboration with colleagues.

Media contact: Heather Platisha



Science spotlight Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows that summarizes new research papers from Fred Hutch scientists. If you’re interested in learning more or covering these topics, contact [email protected]

