Infectious diseases

Engineered HSV can trigger genetic chain reaction, rejigger HSV genes during co-infection

Preclinical work from the Jerome Lab in Nature Communications shows a genetic chain reaction that transforms herpes simplex virus (HSV) DNA during an infection. The strategy, called gene drive, pushes a genetic variant into a population that then retools HSV DNA, which then targets latent, infected neurons. If successful, it would be the second gene therapy strategy developed by Keith Jerome, MD, PhD, Marius Walter, PhD, and team.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, [email protected]

Infectious disease experts propose trials network dedicated to immunocompromised patients

As of 2021, 7% of the U.S. population (over 23 million people) are immunocompromised, though experts believe this is an underestimation. Experts including Steve Pergam, MD, MPH and Joshua Hill, MD, attended the inaugural ImmunOptimize workshop, where they argued for the creation of a clinical trials network to test drugs and vaccines for immunocompromised patients. In separate meetings at the Capitol, experts also addressed the data gap with representatives and staffers.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, [email protected]

Breast cancer

New Fred Hutch Breast Sexual Health Clinic supports patients’ intimacy needs

The Breast Sexual Health Clinic, led by advanced practice provider Kelly A. Nelson, ARNP, DNP, opened earlier this year. The clinic is open to patients currently undergoing breast cancer treatment, as well as those who have completed treatment within the last five years. Nelson answers questions about advice for patients, aims of the clinic and what to expect during appointments.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]

From overlooked to understood, a Black woman’s case gets the attention it deserves

Terri Rau, a patient treated at Fred Hutch, explains how she felt respected and heard as a Black woman undergoing cancer treatment, which was a contrast with the dismissive experiences her mother faced from health care providers. When Rau was diagnosed at age 45 with triple-negative breast cancer, she worked with oncologist Natasha Hunter, MD, and surgeon Kristine Calhoun, MD, to create a treatment plan that took Rau’s medical history into account.

Media contact: [email protected]

Mammogram vans remove barriers that people face accessing breast cancer screening

After her positive experience with Fred Hutch’s mobile mammography vans (mammovans for short), Danielle Nevers now spreads the importance of screening in the Black community. Mammovans are intended to remove barriers for under-resourced communities, and travel to different areas of the Puget Sound for convenience. Fred Hutch has partnered with Seattle Roots Community Health and the Seattle Indian Health Board, and paid transportation costs for women who listed it as a barrier to screening.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]

New funding drives six breast cancer studies

Six Fred Hutch/University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Cancer Consortium scientists received $1.7M in funding from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to launch or continue studies improving outcomes in breast cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Projects will explore the benefits of exercise, a potential vaccine to prevent breast cancer in women who are obese and the efficacy of a new imaging tracer. A new research project aims to engineer more effective responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Sustaining Diversity, Equity & Inclusion through the ethic of care

Paul Buckley, PhD, vice president and chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer, highlights the historical context of DEI initiatives and responses, as well as the business and ethics case of remaining steadfast to these efforts.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, [email protected]

Data sciences and biostatistics

For Fred Hutch biostatisticians’ findings may alter care for bladder cancer and lymphoma

Potentially practice-changing research in the New England Journal of Medicine showcase expertise at the SWOG Statistics and Data Management Center (SDMC). A study led by Catherine M. Tangen, DrPH, found that aggressive lymphadenectomy, the removal of many lymph nodes, doesn’t benefit survival and is linked to higher rates of mortality. Another study led by Michael LeBlanc, PhD found promising results for the combination of nivolumab and AVD chemotherapy for late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, making it a candidate for primary treatment in adolescents and adults.

Media contact: Kat Wynn, [email protected]

Cracking the Cancer Code podcast: Empowering cancer research through data - ITCR

Jeff Leek, PhD, Vice President and Chief Data Officer at Fred Hutch, describes the increase in data-driven cancer research over the last decade and the overall evolution of data science. Leek holds the J. Orin Edson Foundation Endowed Chair.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, [email protected]

Awards and other accomplishments

Finding a new way to break the supply chain fueling advanced prostate cancer

Andrew C. Hsieh, MD, won a $1M grant from the Prostate Cancer Foundation in collaboration with Adam Sharp, MD, PhD, at the Institute of Cancer Research in London. The two-year award will fund research into new therapies for drug-resistant prostate cancer. Hsieh and Sharp’s research examines mRNA translation, the stage within tumor cells that fuel growth, with the aim to block this translation and cut off the tumor supply chain.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]

Fred Hutch receives $2M gift to endow the Bob and Pat Herbold Computational Biology Chair for the Herbold Computational Biology Program

Fred Hutch has received a $2 million gift from philanthropists Bob and Pat Herbold to create the Bob and Pat Herbold Computational Biology Endowed Chair. This investment will permanently fund the leadership role of the Bob and Pat Herbold Computational Biology Program and support researchers using the field of computational biology to find new cures for cancer. The Herbolds initially established the program in 2005 with a $1.5M gift. Phil Bradley, PhD, currently leads the program and will hold the endowed chair position. Media contact: Kat Wynn, [email protected]

Fred Hutch Postbaccalaureate Scholar Program bridges gap between college and graduate school for aspiring scientists

Fred Hutch’s Postbaccalaureate Scholar Program encourages participants from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups pursue science careers. The program, launched last year, provides $50,000 and benefits to recent college graduates, emphasizing career guidance and experience. Generous philanthropic funding provides an additional, annual $5,000 for training and mentorship opportunities.

Media contact: Kat Wynn, [email protected]

Science spotlight

