Newswise — SEATTLE — June 5, 2024 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch Cancer Center research findings, patient stories and other news.

Cancer prevention and screening

Breast cancer screening guidelines change — again

New guidelines published in JAMA now recommend that breast cancer screenings start at age 40 and continue every other year until age 74, as data shows a 2% increase in breast cancer diagnoses per year among women in their 40s. These recommendations, issued by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, align with Fred Hutch recommendations and other groups that issue screening guidelines. According to Janie Lee, MD, MSc, the director of breast imaging at Fred Hutch, consensus across guidelines aims to create less confusion and encourage screening.

Here comes the sun! What’s your skin strategy?

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 100,000 people will be diagnosed with melanoma this year in the U.S. As we near summer, Fred Hutch dermatologist Song Park, MD, and epidemiologist Margaret M. Madeleine, MPH, PhD, answer questions and provide insight about all things skin cancer including risk factors, melanomas, sun protection and updates on the latest research.

Active surveillance shown to be an effective management strategy for prostate cancer patients

A study published in JAMA as part of the Canary Prostate Active Surveillance Study (CanaryPASS) found that active surveillance for patients with a low risk of prostate cancer progression is an effective strategy to manage their disease. The study examined men with prostate cancer 10 years after diagnosis and found that less than 2% of men developed metastatic disease when using active surveillance — which includes regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, biopsies and digital-rectal exams. Prostate cancer researcher and urology professor Daniel Lin, MD, hopes the study will encourage national acceptance of the strategy.

Cancer care



Dr. Elizabeth Loggers recognized as national palliative care leader

Elizabeth Loggers, MD, PhD, medical director for the Supportive and Palliative Care Service at Fred Hutch Cancer Center, was recognized as an Emerging Leader in Hospice and Palliative Medicine by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Palliative care is specialized medical care intended to improve quality of life and address symptoms and, according to Loggers, is a necessity for physicians to both relate to patients and understand their needs and priorities. Loggers hopes to grow Fred Hutch’s Supportive and Palliative Care Service and create a fellowship combining oncology and palliative care.

Coping in the aftermath of a cancer diagnosis

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, social psychologist and researcher Megan J. Shen, PhD, shared insights on how to cope, communicate and find support after a recent cancer diagnosis. Shen also shared advice on decision making and navigating oncologist appointments during the early stages of treatment.

Cancer research



Bridging the gap between cancer drug target and cancer drug

Andrew Hsieh, MD, received a $100,000 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award to develop an experimental compound into an anti-cancer drug. Hsieh and his team, who are currently studying bladder and prostate cancers, used an AI tool to screen for compounds that could block a biological process involved in prostate cancer growth. They then used lab tests and found one of the 27 compounds identified by the AI screen could stop prostate tumors from growing. Hsieh’s award will help translate the discovery into clinical testing.

Novel chemoimmunotherapy approach shows promise for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in phase 1 study at Fred Hutch

A new study in JAMA Oncology, led by Fred Hutch hematologist-oncologist Ryan Cassaday, MD, showed an 83% response rate in people with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The DA-EPOCH study includes an antibody-drug conjugate called inotuzumab ozogamicin that attempts to deliver chemotherapy drugs directly to cancer cells. Outcomes for people with relapsed B-ALL are historically poor, and similar studies may reduce health disparities by identifying effective and accessible treatments.

Tackling an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer Kugel Lab postdoc Stephanie Dobersch, PhD, received a $146,000 American Cancer Society Fellowship to study basal pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), a particularly aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. Basal PDAs are more aggressive and rarer, causing a disparity in research attention and treatments. According to Dobersch, patients with basal PDA need targeted therapies, and her findings may change the treatment landscape for pancreatic cancer patients.

Gene therapy



‘If you want to go far, go together’

Jennifer E. Adair, PhD, holder of the Fleischauer Family Endowed Chair in Gene Therapy Translation, is aiming to foster worldwide collaboration on gene therapies to make them easier to access. In a Q&A, she discusses a series of articles she helped curate in Science Translational Medicine and her work with the Global Gene Therapy Initiative which she co-founded in 2020.

Could a medicated foam make gene therapies more accessible?

Research published in Nature Communications from bioengineer Matthias Stephan, MD, PhD, and his team show that a foaming liquid worked better than the standard formulation when transferring gene therapy components to cells. The foam could help deliver gene therapies inexpensively and easily, and Stephan hopes to attract collaborators to further develop this approach. Read a Fred Hutch news story of how the researchers developed the foam.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion



How cancer centers plan to enhance diversity in research, clinical care and leadership

Christopher Li, MD, PhD, holder of the Helen G. Edson Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer Research, and Wendy Law, PhD, conducted a national survey of NCI cancer centers to assess their progress toward increasing diversity. The results, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, reported a substantial underrepresentation of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black and Hispanic people.

Dr. Bart Scott named Miklos Kohary and Natalia Zimonyi Kohary Endowed Chair

Medical oncologist Bart Scott, MD, has been named the Miklos Kohary and Natalia Zimonyi Kohary Endowed Chair in recognition of his 25 years of work in advancing myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) research. MDS is a chronic bone marrow problem leading to low levels of healthy blood cells in the bloodstream. Funding from the endowed chair will aid Scott’s research on improved treatments for MDS patients.

DAISY nursing award, launched at Fred Hutch, turns 25 More than 6,500 health care facilities and nursing schools in 41 counties recognize the DAISY award, which stands for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.” Launched at Fred Hutch, the award was created in 1999 to thank nurses who cared for J. Patrick Barnes, who died from an autoimmune disease. A recent reunion with award founders, Mark and Bonnie Barnes, celebrated nurses.

Science spotlight

