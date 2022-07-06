Newswise — SEATTLE — July 6, 2022 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

If you’re covering science education, Fred Hutch’s summer programs for high school students, undergrads and teachers are underway. Led by award-winning educator Dr. Jeanne Chowning, these programs – which began 30 years ago – are dedicated to broadening access to scientific careers and teaching the next generation of scientists, particularly for those from backgrounds underrepresented in biomedical sciences. Programs include:

Public health

Q&A: How your blood could help a cancer patient Dr. Sandhya Panch, hematologist and medical director of transfusion at Fred Hutch, answered questions about how blood supply shortages affect people with cancer, the different types of blood donations and how everyone can help.

Infectious disease

Researchers advance development of potential Epstein-Barr virus vaccines Epstein-Barr virus is now suspected of triggering the degenerative nerve disease multiple sclerosis. Recent findings concerning the extent of damage by this common virus lend urgency to efforts to develop a first vaccine. In the journal Cell Reports Medicine, Hutch molecular biologist Dr. Andrew McGuire and his team are experimenting with a vaccine made of nanoparticles.

Health equity

Cancer survivorship and health disparities in Latinx communities For their podcast “Health Equity Now,” members of Fred Hutch’s Office of Community Outreach and Engagement sat down with Martha Zuniga, Deputy Director for Entre Hermanos as she d her own experience with cancer and her efforts to reduce disparities in the community, especially for those who are underrepresented. She addresses the inequities that continue to negatively affect Latinx communities when it comes to accessing health care and preventative health services.

New grants help community organizations overcome health disparities across Washington A new round of grant funding is accelerating the progress of 11 projects aimed at cancer prevention, screening and more among marginalized groups across Washington. The funding comes from the Community Grant Program, operated by the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement, led by Dr. Jason Mendoza. The program aims to help affected communities overcome significant health inequities by helping organizations implement projects that address a need the community has identified and by maintaining collaboration between partners.

Navigating cancer and barriers, one person at a time For many patients navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment, the logistics and complications of the system can make the stress of cancer even more difficult. Fred Hutch’s patient navigation program has become an integral part of supportive care services as well as our approach to health equity. In a profile story, patient navigators explain how they guide patients through the cancer care process and help secure resources like transportation, counseling, interpretation services and financial assistance.

Awards and other notable news

New artwork from Mark Modimola opens a channel for communication, healing Fred Hutch and artist Mark Modimola have unveiled the first piece as part of the Public Art and Community Dialogue Program. Artists selected for the program through open calls will engage in dialogue with each other and Hutch employees and create commissioned work informed by community conversations. These art installations are meant to engage other underrepresented communities and create broader and connected messages of solidarity.

Dr. Melody Campbell named Pew Scholar Dr. Melody Campbell, a structural biologist at Fred Hutch, was named a 2022 Pew Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences by The Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew awards these prestigious grants to early-career investigators of outstanding promise who are exploring some of the most pressing questions in health and medicine. Campbell studies how cells communicate and interact with their surroundings, focusing on proteins that infection-fighting immune cells use to move through the body, find pathogens and fight them.

Fred Hutch announces recipients of the 4th annual Dr. Eddie Méndez Award Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center has announced 10 recipients of the 2022 Dr. Eddie Méndez award, honoring a physician-scientist at Fred Hutch who passed away from cancer in 2018. The recipients are postdoctoral researchers from across the U.S. with research topics including the study of emerging new coronaviruses, the identification of regulators of early-stage lung cancer and the impact of social and environmental factors on tumor development.

Science spotlight Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows at Fred Hutch that summarize new research papers from Hutch scientists. If you’re interested in learning more or covering these topics, contact: [email protected]

