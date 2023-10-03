Newswise — SEATTLE — October 3, 2023 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As fall weather kicks in and days become shorter, we may want to settle in at home and keep to ourselves. But our experts say that maintaining social connections is critical for our health. Fred Hutch social psychologist Dr. Megan Shen writes, “Feeling lonely or lacking social connection is riskier for us than obesity, lack of physical activity, and smoking.”

Also check out our recent Q&A with Lauren Facchini, a Fred Hutch genetic counselor, on how she works with people to understand the role of genetics in inherited cancers.

Cancer research and care

First Lady Jill Biden: ‘Your work will change and save lives’ First Lady Jill Biden recently visited Fred Hutch to discuss the Biden Cancer Moonshot. She toured the lab of Dr. Cyrus Ghajar, a translational researcher working on an ambitious initiative to prevent metastatic cancer, the only kind that is not curable. She also met with Drs. Scott Baker, Rachel Yung, Veena Shankaran and Douglas Hawkins, who d details about their work in cancer prevention and survivorship, and patient Leah Marcoe.

Fred Hutch to serve as national coordinating center for new Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander health studies Fred Hutch will serve as the national coordinating center for a new epidemiological cohort study among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AsA-NHPI). Fred Hutch was awarded a seven-year, $38.7 million National Institutes of Health grant to coordinate gathering important health information on these populations, which are underrepresented in biomedical research.

Cancer care: From ‘sledgehammer’ to precision cellular therapy

As is often the case with cancer, the news is mixed. The good news? Science has made great progress with immunotherapies for skin cancers like melanoma, as well as solid tumors like lung cancer, which remains the deadliest cancer in the U.S. Fred Hutch’s Dr. Phil Greenberg, president of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), delivered additional good news: research has added years to patients’ lives.

Fred Hutch’s new Radiation Oncology Division takes shape

In a Q&A, Dr. Ramesh Rengan s his vision for the new Division of Radiation Oncology. He said, “we are hoping to create a first-in-class precision Radiation Oncology program that will harness the discoveries our newly recruited radiation oncology scientists make at the bench and translate them to the well-established, world-class clinical care our clinical radiation oncologists deliver at the bedside.”

Science spotlight Sci ence Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows that summarize new research papers from Fred Hutch scientists.

