Newswise — The year 2023 is here. A new year symbolizes a fresh start and offers a renewed focus on health and well-being. Many people make resolutions regarding their health — and resolutions aren’t just for adults. They are for kids, too. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center experts are available to help parents kick-start healthy habits for their children and families in 2023.

Form Healthy Eating Habits

Making healthier choices and eating a diet full of nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and minimally processed foods and sugar are key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center pediatric endocrinologist Risa Wolf, M.D., and pediatric dietitian Sofia Wicker are available to offer tips to help parents teach children the importance of eating nourishing food and encourage them to have well-balanced nutrition. The experts can also offer advice on how to make healthy eating fun.

Be Active, Enjoy Yourself

Whether it is taking a walk as a family or getting children involved in sports or other activities, encouraging kids to move every day is a good healthy habit to start the year. Paul Sponseller, M.D., chief of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center’s Division of Pediatric Orthopaedics, and pediatric sports medicine specialist R. Jay Lee, M.D., can offer advice to help children become motivated and turn exercise into a lifelong, healthy habit.

Manage Stress, Anxiety and Screen Time

Stress and anxiety can have negative effects on children physically, mentally and emotionally. Plus, while social media and electronic devices such as cellphones and tablets can make people feel more connected, too much “screen time” can lead to health concerns, such as sleep or behavioral issues. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center child psychologist Joseph McGuire, Ph.D., M.A., offers tips for parents to help children navigate stress and anxiety and to manage screen time.