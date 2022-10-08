MATERIAL EMBARGOED UNTIL 8 A.M PST/11 A.M. EST ON 10/7/2022.

What: AAP Experience 2022 National Conference & Exhibition, annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics

When: Oct. 7–11, 2022

Where: Anaheim Convention Center (800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, CA 92802)

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center researchers will present on several different topics at the AAP Experience National Conference & Exhibition. The following are some of the presentations:

Tools To Deliver Reproductive Health Care to Teens at High Risk for Pregnancy

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30–8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Convention Center: 256-258A

Seminar

Sexually active adolescents may experience a risk for pregnancy when they face barriers to health care access. During his seminar, Errol Fields, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., adolescent medicine specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will highlight how physicians and other clinical providers can recognize the disproportionally elevated risk of pregnancy among youth and barriers to medical care. He will also examine social factors affecting high-risk youth, contraception options and how to integrate both to tailor a patient care plan, while setting goals and dispelling myths associated with contraception.

Filling in Gaps in Mental Health Care for Children in Immigrant Families

Monday, Oct. 10, 9–10 a.m. Pacific Time

Convention Center: 258B-261

Seminar

Children and adolescents from immigrant families are at high risk of developing mental health concerns, particularly due to worries over family vulnerability with changing governmental immigration policies. Rheanna Platt, M.D., M.P.H., child psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will emphasize the mental health risk factors for children in immigrant families and federal and state policies that have likely exacerbated these risks. She will also share recommendations for physicians and clinical providers to help mitigate risks facing children in immigrant families to prevent them from falling through health care system “cracks.”

Along with these sessions, presentations by Johns Hopkins Children’s Center researchers on a range of pediatric-focused topics are scheduled during the AAP Experience 2022 National Conference & Exhibition. To find specific presentations by Johns Hopkins faculty, please visit the AAP Experience website and search for “Johns Hopkins.”