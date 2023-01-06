Newswise — SEATTLE — Jan. 6, 2023 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center research findings and other news.

Cancer research

Large-scale study led by Fred Hutch finds new genetic risk factors for colorectal cancer, paving the way for better screening, prevention A comprehensive analysis of more than 100,000 colorectal cancer cases, led by researchers at the Fred Hutch, including Dr. Ulrike Peters, with 200 scientific collaborators worldwide, has identified more than 100 new genetic risk factors strongly linked with the disease. These findings published in Nature Genetics could help clinicians better determine who’s at highest risk for colorectal cancer so they can receive early screening.

What’s new in breast cancer research? SABCS 2022 delivers plenty Scientists from Fred Hutch d new findings at the 45th annual meeting of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Findings included data on new imaging tracers, analysis of treatment-related side effects like neuropathy and identifying gaps in metastatic cancer care. The meeting also highlighted efforts by patient advocates to address health disparities and gaps in research, such as in lobular breast cancer.

Tracking prostate cancer dynamics New work published in eLife gives scientists a detailed look at individual cells as prostate cancer develops and turns treatment-resistant in mouse models of the disease. The project, led by Dr. Andrew Hsieh, aims to better understand the molecular underpinnings of cancer progression and resistance to androgen-deprivation therapy.

Infectious disease

Could a 100-year-old TB vaccine help scientists find a better one? Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is a vaccine made of living bacteria to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and the most widely used vaccine on the planet. Led by Dr. Jim Kublin, researchers at Fred Hutch have begun a new 10-person challenge trial that will study how immune systems respond to BCG and to isoniazid, a drug used to treat TB.

Awards and other news

Eight Fred Hutch teams win Evergreen Fund awards Eight research teams at Fred Hutch will receive in-house grants this year from the Evergreen Fund, a unique program to boost scientific projects deemed promising enough in their early stages to attract potential commercial partners later on. Research includes continued work on developing laboratory-designed antibodies, a monoclonal antibody drug to block necrosis and many others.

Leader in apheresis and cellular therapy, Dr. Michael Linenberger, retires Dr. Michael Linenberger, a professor in the Clinical Research Division and holder of the Robert and Phyllis Henigson Endowed Chair, retired after working in the Fred Hutch clinic, formerly Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, since it opened in 2001. Linenberger has played a major role in the development of evidence-based guidelines and best practices for the safe, efficient and effective use of apheresis in the clinic.

A giant in BMT survivorship retires Dr. Mary Flowers, longtime medical director of Fred Hutch’s Long-Term Follow-Up program, a comprehensive survivorship program for blood and marrow transplant recipients, is retiring from Fred Hutch. When Flowers began working at the LTFU program, the clinic saw five patients a week. That number has increased more than six-fold since then, now tracking 6,500 patients post-transplant, including a 47-year survivor.

