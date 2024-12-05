Newswise — SEATTLE — Dec. 5, 2024 — Below are summaries of recent Fred Hutch Cancer Center research findings, patient stories and other news.

If you’re covering the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, Dec. 7-10 in San Diego, California; contact [email protected] to set up interviews, and see our ASH tip sheet for more information.

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium meets Dec. 10-13 in San Antonio, Texas; if you’re interested in speaking to breast cancer experts from Fred Hutch, contact [email protected] to set up interviews.



Infectious diseases



Going straight to the source in defense against infant RSV

Infants are among the most susceptible to respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, but are currently not eligible for a vaccine to prevent it. A proof-of-concept study published in Cell Reports offers a new vaccine strategy using a special antibody type that activates immune cells “pre-programmed” against RSV. First author Sam Scharffenberger, a graduate student in the lab of Andrew McGuire, PhD, says that while the approach has not yet been tested against RSV infection, the vaccine could be administered close to birth, a crucial window when infants are most vulnerable.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, [email protected]



How protective antibodies get in malaria’s way

In work published in Nature, an international team of investigators found protective antibodies can guard against severe malaria by interfering with its ability to attach and infect red blood cells. The team includes Fred Hutch biologists Marie Pancera, PhD, and Nicholas Hurlburt, PhD. Pancera believes that these insights could be used to develop vaccines and treatments for diseases like malaria and HIV.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, [email protected]



Patient advocacy



10 years in, HICOR’s efforts boost cancer care’s value

Fred Hutch’s Value in Cancer Care Initiative celebrated a decade of collaborations between providers, payers and patients. Launched by Scott Ramsey, MD, PhD, the director of the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Research Outcomes Research (HICOR), the initiative addresses drivers of cancer-related costs and aims to lower the percent of health care spending in the GDP. The initiative’s annual summit addressed barriers to care including social bias, a lack of genetic testing and rural locations.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, [email protected]



Surviving and thriving with metastatic breast cancer

In early November, medical oncologist Natasha Hunter, MD, and radiation oncologist Benjamin Li, MD, hosted a Fred Hutch Metastatic Breast Cancer Survivorship event for providers, patients and caregivers. The hybrid event drew nearly 175 participants and shared tips, tools, resources and strategies for creating the best quality of life while living with metastatic breast cancer.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]



Patient stories



Diagnosed with thyroid cancer, new mom counted the days until she could have another child

One year after giving birth to her son, Courtney Storti, 30, developed postpartum thyroiditis — inflammation of the thyroid gland — and was diagnosed with stage 1 thyroid cancer. Storti was treated by David Byrd, MD, and endocrinologist Mara Roth, MD. Her treatment, radioactive iodine, required her to stop nursing as radiation can accumulate in mammary glands and breast tissue, increasing the risk of breast cancer. One year after completing treatment, Storti had no signs of recurrence and was able to resume family planning. She has since given birth to her daughter.

Media contact: Heather Platisha, [email protected]



New research funding



Fred Hutch researchers awarded over $4M in grants from the Washington Research Foundation

Fred Hutch researchers in the Translational Science and Therapeutics Division, Aude Chapuis, MD, Soheil Meshinchi, MD, PhD and Joshua Veatch, MD, PhD, have received $4 million from the Washington Research Foundation to advance a range of immunotherapies for diseases including Merkel cell carcinoma, osteosarcoma and solid tumor cancers. All three projects will advance potential immunotherapies for a range of cancers by engineering T cells to target diseased cells without harming healthy cells.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, [email protected]



Laying the groundwork for a new cancer-preventive vaccine

Andrew McGuire, PhD, Jim Boonyaratanakornkit, MD, PhD and Warren Phipps, MD, MPH — colleagues in the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division — are teaming up to develop a vaccine for Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, or KSHV. KSHV causes Kaposi sarcoma (KS), a connective-tissue cancer. KS is among the most common cancers impacting people with HIV, and a leading cancer in several African countries. This collaboration is funded by a $3.84 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, [email protected]



Science spotlight

Science Spotlight is a monthly installment of articles written by postdoctoral fellows that summarizes new research papers from Fred Hutch scientists. If you’re interested in learning more or covering these topics, contact [email protected]

# # #

Fred Hutch Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide.

Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program.