Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 17, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic experts will present their latest advances in treatments and research at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in Chicago March 22-26, sharing innovations to improve the quality of patient care and diversify the ranks of surgeons.

Abstracts from Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic surgeons and researchers will address chronic opioid use following geriatric hip fracture surgery; injectables in the management of osteoarthritis of the knee; same-day discharge after total hip and knee arthroplasty; and the continued scarcity of female representation in orthopaedics.

"We're looking forward to participating and reuniting with peers at AAOS 2022," said Mark Vrahas, MD, chair of Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedics. "The five-day and in-person gathering is such a vital opportunity for those vested in advancing musculoskeletal care to connect and innovate together."

During the meeting, additional Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will be available to comment on a variety of topics, including:

Foot and AnkleGlenn Pfeffer, MD, Director of the Foot and Ankle Surgery Program

Geriatric FracturesCarol Lin, MD, Geriatric Fracture Program Director

Hand Surgery: Eugene Tsai, MD, Director of Hand Surgery Education

Health EquityMilton Little, MD, Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship Program

Hip and KneeSean Rajaee, MD, Co-Director of the Center for Outpatient Hip and Knee Surgery

Orthopaedic TraumaGeoffrey Marecek, MD, Director of the Limb Reconstruction Program (@DrMarecek)

Pediatric and Adult SpineDavid Skaggs, MD, Executive Vice Chair for Pediatric Orthopaedics and Co-Director of the Spine Center

Shoulder and ElbowMichael Stone, MD (@lashouldersurg)

Sports MedicineMichael Banffy, MD, Director of Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #AAOS22 and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.

