By Jaclyn Albin, M.D.

Internal Medicine - Combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Newswise — Holiday celebrations are synonymous with families gathered around the dining table, laden with rich and festive dishes. The overabundance of tasty treats is a large part of most traditions, but it can feel overwhelming when you’re also trying to prioritize your health.

The good news is it’s all right to indulge in some of your favorite foods and beverages with friends and family without fear of derailing your dietary goals. With a little planning and extra forethought about what to put on your plate – while also adding a few nutritious ingredients to your holiday recipes – you can still enjoy your favorite foods and provide nourishing meals for everyone at the table.

To allay any uncertainty about healthy eating, I collaborated with registered dietitian Milette Siler, lead culinary medicine instructor at UT Southwestern and co-founder of our Culinary Medicine clinical service line, to offer some guidance. Also check out four of her favorite healthy holiday recipes.

Moderation is key

You are the architect of your plate, so you can create a healthy mix. Start with a smaller helping and go back for more if you’re still hungry. Plan to fill half of the plate with fruits and veggies and consider adding multiple colors to each plate to create a balance between proteins, fruits, fiber, and sweets. Also, don’t be afraid to add variety. Savoring the different colors, flavors, and textures will enhance the meal and your enjoyment. At the end of the day, eating with family and friends is meant to be a delightful experience to cherish.

Don’t beat yourself up

It’s OK to enjoy your favorite dishes during the holidays, so don’t feel as if you need to “earn” them. The holiday menu should not come with a side of guilt and shame. Instead, embrace intention and mindfulness. Accepting an occasional high-sugar or high-fat treat is fine, and it will feel all the more special because they are infrequent.

Do a little pre-party planning

If you’re going to a holiday party or event where you anticipate feeling overwhelmed by options, consider eating a nourishing pre-party meal (think veggies, fruits, nuts/seeds, legumes, lean protein). Then you can focus on socializing and just grab a few light additions.

Try the wait-and-see method

If you just ate a delicious cookie and feel compelled to have another, try waiting 10 minutes. Grab some water, a savory food item, and distract yourself. Then, if you’re still craving another cookie, go for it. However, you might just find you’ve moved on!

Limit how much you drink

Calories from alcoholic and sugary holiday beverages can quickly add up, and they don’t do much to help us stay full. Plan ahead when you expect to indulge and be sure to drink lots of water throughout the day before a celebration.

Think beyond your plate

Holiday wellness isn’t just about food. It’s also a time to express thanks and connect with loved ones. This year, take a moment to intentionally honor the people who laboriously prepared the meal and opened their homes. Centering our minds in a place of gratitude can redirect our focus from the food to the people we care about and share it with.

And in terms of personal health, nutrition is only part of the equation. Getting consistent and adequate sleep, engaging in daily movement (even short bursts of 5 to 10 minutes are helpful), and learning effective ways of coping with stress (think herbal tea, aromatherapy, a warm bath, or a massage) will go a long way in helping you stay on track. A healthful holiday season will set you up for wellness year-round, and there is no one-size-fits-all instruction manual. The most important approach is one you can stick to – consistency matters!

Add ‘Mediterranean’ flavor to the holiday menu

If you’re hosting the family gathering or a holiday party with friends, consider adding fruits, vegetables, grains, and other healthy items that take a page from the Mediterranean diet.

Fruits and vegetables

Fill half your plate with non-starchy fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy your favorite holiday dips with slices of apple or cucumber, or carrot or celery sticks.

Consider adding multiple colors to each plate as a goal.

Try the Triple Green Super Edamame Dip (recipe link here) as a delicious snack side at your next holiday gathering.

Breads and grains

Instead of a usual serving of starch, pair a small serving of bread (such as a small roll or scoop of dressing) with a whole grain if possible (brown rice, oats, whole wheat, etc.)

Try a Cinnamon Quinoa Rainbow Breakfast Bowl (recipe link here) as a nourishing way to start the day.

Legumes, beans, and lentils

At the salad bar or buffet, add a spoonful of chickpeas or black beans to your plate.

If you’re enjoying homemade soup on a cold night, add a handful of dry lentils. In 20 minutes, they will be tender, and your soup or stew will have more fiber and protein and be more nourishing!

Desserts

Look for ways to incorporate fruit, nuts, or legumes.

Choose dark chocolate over milk chocolate or white chocolate.

Try a Gingerbread Smoothie or an Avocado Pumpkin Chocolate Pudding (recipe link here).

For more ideas, check out this baking substitute handout (PDF). And for more diet and nutrition advice, please visit UT Southwestern’s Culinary Medicine website.