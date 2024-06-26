Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Every Fourth of July weekend, millions gather to enjoy fireworks in cities and towns across the country. However, creating your own fireworks display can be dangerous. Emergency rooms and burn centers see a significant increase in patients presenting with firework injuries in the month around July 4, said Shannon Lovett, MD, interim chair of emergency medicine at Loyola Medicine. According to Dr. Lovett, injuries to the face, head, eyes and fingers are the most common. "The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch a public display as the fireworks there are handled with very strict safety protocols,” says Dr. Lovett.

"Even a split second of contact with a burning sparkler can be dangerous," said Josh Carson, MD, director of the Loyola Medicine Burn Center. “For young children, even the most innocent-seeming sparkler can cause serious burns.”

If people do decide to handle fireworks, there are safety precautions that can help reduce or prevent injuries. Dr. Carson and Dr. Lovett offer the following tips for those handling fireworks:

Do not allow children to handle or ignite fireworks. Fireworks and sparklers, even those that are seemingly safe and simple, pose significant risks when handled by young children.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction time.

Wear heat-safe gloves and goggles when lighting fireworks. Light one at a time, moving back quickly. Soak any non-functioning or used fireworks or sparklers in a bucket of water after use.

Ensure access to a hose, bucket of water or fire extinguisher in case of fire, mishap or injury.

“The majority of injuries occur when things don't go as planned, for example when a firework or sparkler does not ignite,” says Dr. Lovett. “Use extra caution in these situations. Avoid re-lighting or picking up the firework; do not look down at it or stand over it."

If a traumatic injury is sustained, where fingers or a part of the hand is blown off, attempt to secure the body part, wrap it in gauze and place it in a plastic bag. Place the plastic bag in a container with ice or chilled water and transport the patient to the appropriate facility as quickly as possible.

Burns sustained from fireworks should be treated carefully, according to Dr. Carson. Any burn larger than the size of your palm or affecting the eyes and face should be treated as quickly as possible by a local burn center.

"The most important first step is to stop the burning process," says Dr. Carson. "Rinse any hot embers from the eyes with water as quickly as possible. Burns on the body should be rinsed under cool water -- but not ice water -- and only covered with a dry, sterile, nonstick bandage."

Dr. Lovett also emphasizes the importance of honesty when seeking medical treatment for firework-related injuries. "Our job in the Emergency Department is to properly treat every individual who seeks care, regardless of how the injury occurred. It is important for patients to seek care and be honest with the medical team in the event of a firework-related injury so we can provide the best care possible,” says Dr. Lovett.

For more information, watch this video of Dr. Josh Carson addressing the most common burns and how to treat them. With one of the busiest burn centers in the Midwest, Loyola Medicine's specialists have vast experience providing medical and surgical treatments for burns and trauma. Loyola's outstanding success rates and multidisciplinary approach are recognized by the American College of Surgeons and the American Burn Association.