BYLINE: Treating Nasal Stuffiness and Head Congestion
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.
- How do we treat symptoms of the common cold? (SOT@ :14, TRT :41)
- What’s the concern about the nasal decongestant phenylephrine? (SOT@ 1:03, TRT :26)
- What other treatments work for nasal stuffiness and head congestion? (SOT@ 1:38, TRT :35)
- Does chicken soup actually help with cold symptoms? (SOT@ 2:22, TRT :28)
- Video b-roll begins @ 3:00, TRT 1:20
To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.