Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 3, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai clinicians and scientists, including anti-rejection therapy pioneer Stanley Jordan, MD, will share their latest advances in research at the American Transplant Congress (ATC), June 4-8, 2022, in Boston. The ATC is the joint annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and the American Society of Transplantation.

During the meeting, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will be available for in-person and virtual interviews on a variety of clinical and research topics related to transplantation and immunology.

Jordan headlines the meeting with a symposium on the diagnosis and treatment of antibody-mediated rejection in kidney transplant patients. Other highlights of this year’s ATC include research tracking immune responses in patients after COVID-19 vaccination, and innovations in immunomodulatory therapies—drugs that help modify the response of the immune system—in preventing organ rejection.

Sunday, June 5

Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation: Pre-Emptive Rituximab to Prevent Post Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder (PTLD) in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients With EBV DNAemia: A Case Series From the Pediatric Nephrology Research Consortium (PNRC)

5:40 p.m.

Dechu Puliyanda, MD

Monday, June 6

Program topic: Basic Science/Immunology: SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Pathogenesis

Lecture: T-cell Immune Responses to SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern in Immunocompromised Individuals

2-2:10 p.m.

Stanley Jordan, MD

Rapid Oral Abstract Presentation: Assessment of Humoral and Cellular Immune Responses to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Immunocompromised Renal Allograft Recipients

4:50 p.m.

Bongha Shin, PhD

Tuesday, June 7

Symposium: ABMR in Renal Transplantation: Immune Mechanisms, Diagnostic Criteria, and Therapeutic Advances

12:45-1:45 p.m.

Stanley Jordan, MD

Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Presentation: Clazakizumab ® (anti-IL-6) Desensitization in Highly-HLA Sensitized Patients Awaiting Kidney Transplant (nct03380962): Long-Term Follow-Up

3:40 p.m.

Ashley Vo, PharmD

Rapid Fire Oral Abstract Presentation: Histopathology at Diagnosis and One-Year Outcomes in Antibody Mediated Rejection in Pediatric Kidney Transplant Recipients: Preliminary Findings From the Paramour “Pediatric Renal Amr Outcomes”

4:40 p.m.

Dechu Puliyanda, MD