Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 18, 2022) - Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will share their latest advancements and research at Digestive Disease Week, known as DDW, an international scientific and clinical meeting featuring the work of physicians and researchers in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW will take place May 21-24 in San Diego, California, and is available for virtual attendance.

During the meeting, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will also be available to comment on a wide variety of clinical and scientific developments in the field of digestive diseases and patient care.

The abstracts below are a sample of over 40 studies covering irritable bowel syndrome (IBS,) inflammatory bowel disease (IBD,) digestive system cancers, health disparities in disease rates, and technology’s role in improving patient care.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Colorectal Cancer Screening and Surveillance

Poster: Patients With IBS Have a Lower Prevalence of Colorectal Polyps and Cancer During Colonoscopy: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Mark Pimentel, MD, Ali Rezaie, MD

Hepatotoxicity: Pathogenesis and Mechanisms

Poster: S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) Protects Against Chemotherapy Induced Liver Injury

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Shelly C. Lu, MD

Shifting Patterns of GI Cancer Epidemiology

Podium Presentation: Increasing Pancreatic Cancer (PC) Incidence in Young Women: A Population-Based Time-Trend Analysis Using the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR)

3-3:15 pm

Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Yazan Abboud, MD

Use of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Apps in IBD and IBS

Oral Presentation: Assessment of Stool Images Using Artificial Intelligence Via a Smartphone Application Is More Accurate Than Patient Reported Outcomes

4:45-5:00 p.m.

Mark Pimentel, MD

SUNDAY, MAY 22

Pancreatic Cancer: Risk Factors, Biology, Diagnosis and Clinical Therapeutics

Poster: Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Is Often Missed on Cross-Sectional Imaging in Older Patients: Results From a Large Retrospective Cohort

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Daniel Lew, MD

MONDAY, MAY 23

Health Disparities in Patients With GI Disease

Poster: Younger Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Black Women Have Disproportionate Rise in Pancreatic Cancer, 2000 To 2018: A Time Trend Analysis Using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result (Seer) Database

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Jamil Samaan, MD

COVID: Basic and Clinical

Poster of Distinction: The T-Cell Response to Sars-Cov-2 Vaccination in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Is Often Deficient in Antibody-Responders, And Augmented by Anti-Tnf Therapy

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Dalin Li, PhD, Gil Melmed, MD, Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD, Jonathan Braun, MD, PhD

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Patient Reported & Clinical Outcomes in IBD

Oral Presentation: Impact of an Interactive IBD Biologics Decision Aid on Patient Outcomes: Results From a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial

11:14-11:29 a.m.

Christopher Almario, MD, Brennan Spiegel, MD

Role of Gut Microbiome and Immune Responses in COVID-19 Outcomes

Poster: In-Patient Antibiotic Exposure Promotes Sars-Cov-2 Persistence in the GI Tract in Covid-19 Admitted Patients

5:15-5:30 p.m.

Suzanne Devkota, Ashok Sharma, PhD

