Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 18, 2022) - Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will share their latest advancements and research at Digestive Disease Week, known as DDW, an international scientific and clinical meeting featuring the work of physicians and researchers in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery. DDW will take place May 21-24 in San Diego, California, and is available for virtual attendance.
During the meeting, Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will also be available to comment on a wide variety of clinical and scientific developments in the field of digestive diseases and patient care.
The abstracts below are a sample of over 40 studies covering irritable bowel syndrome (IBS,) inflammatory bowel disease (IBD,) digestive system cancers, health disparities in disease rates, and technology’s role in improving patient care.
Interviews can be arranged in person at the conference, as well as via most virtual formats, including Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype. For more information or to set up interviews about Cedars-Sinai presentations with experts in digestive diseases, please contact Laura Coverson by phone at 310-562-1112 or by email: [email protected].
DDW2022 Embargo Policy: All information presented at DDW is embargoed until12:01 a.m. PDT on the day of presentation. Posters are embargoed until 12:15 p.m. the day the poster is presented. All times for DDW2022 events and presentations are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT.)
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Colorectal Cancer Screening and Surveillance
Poster: Patients With IBS Have a Lower Prevalence of Colorectal Polyps and Cancer During Colonoscopy: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Mark Pimentel, MD, Ali Rezaie, MD
Follow on Twitter: @MarkPimentelMD and @AliRezaieMD.
Hepatotoxicity: Pathogenesis and Mechanisms
Poster: S-Adenosylmethionine (SAMe) Protects Against Chemotherapy Induced Liver Injury
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Shelly C. Lu, MD
Shifting Patterns of GI Cancer Epidemiology
Podium Presentation: Increasing Pancreatic Cancer (PC) Incidence in Young Women: A Population-Based Time-Trend Analysis Using the National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR)
3-3:15 pm
Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Yazan Abboud, MD
Follow on Twitter: @SriGaddamMD and @YazanAbboudMD
Use of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Apps in IBD and IBS
Oral Presentation: Assessment of Stool Images Using Artificial Intelligence Via a Smartphone Application Is More Accurate Than Patient Reported Outcomes
4:45-5:00 p.m.
Mark Pimentel, MD
Follow on Twitter @MarkPimentelMD
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Pancreatic Cancer: Risk Factors, Biology, Diagnosis and Clinical Therapeutics
Poster: Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Is Often Missed on Cross-Sectional Imaging in Older Patients: Results From a Large Retrospective Cohort
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Daniel Lew, MD
Follow on Twitter: @SriGaddamMD
MONDAY, MAY 23
Health Disparities in Patients With GI Disease
Poster: Younger Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Black Women Have Disproportionate Rise in Pancreatic Cancer, 2000 To 2018: A Time Trend Analysis Using the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Result (Seer) Database
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Srinivas Gaddam, MD, Jamil Samaan, MD
Follow on Twitter: @SriGaddamMD, @JamilSamaan
COVID: Basic and Clinical
Poster of Distinction: The T-Cell Response to Sars-Cov-2 Vaccination in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Is Often Deficient in Antibody-Responders, And Augmented by Anti-Tnf Therapy
12:30-1:30 p.m.
Dalin Li, PhD, Gil Melmed, MD, Dermot McGovern, MD, PhD, Jonathan Braun, MD, PhD
Follow on Twitter: @GilMelmedMD
TUESDAY, MAY 24
Patient Reported & Clinical Outcomes in IBD
Oral Presentation: Impact of an Interactive IBD Biologics Decision Aid on Patient Outcomes: Results From a Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial
11:14-11:29 a.m.
Christopher Almario, MD, Brennan Spiegel, MD
Follow on Twitter: @BrennanSpiegel
Role of Gut Microbiome and Immune Responses in COVID-19 Outcomes
Poster: In-Patient Antibiotic Exposure Promotes Sars-Cov-2 Persistence in the GI Tract in Covid-19 Admitted Patients
5:15-5:30 p.m.
Suzanne Devkota, Ashok Sharma, PhD
Follow on Twitter: @Suzanne_Devkota
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
Digestive Disease Week