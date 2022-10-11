LOS ANGELES (Oct. 11, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedic Trauma experts will present their latest advances in treatments and research at the annual meeting of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) in Florida Oct. 12-15.
Sharing innovations to improve the quality of patient care and introduce paths forward to reducing racial health disparities in orthopaedic trauma surgery, Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic trauma presenters, moderators and authors will be available for in-person and virtual interviews on a variety of clinical and research topics.
Poster and breakout sessions from Cedars-Sinai experts at the #OTA2022 meeting include addressing the care of vulnerable populations; complex elbow fracture dislocations; and an introduction to a new way of providing continuous compartmental pressure that may aid in the diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome.
Milton Little, MD, Director, Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship
Oct. 12 at 5:15 p.m. ET: OTA Member Fireside – The Case that I Have Learned the Most From: An Evening with Your Colleagues
Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. ET: Tips, Tricks and Pitfalls in the Management of Complex Distal Humerus Fractures
Breakout session will highlight issues commonly encountered in the surgical management of intra-articular distal humerus fractures with regard to surgical exposure, implant choice and avoidable pitfalls.
Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. ET: Systems Based Approaches to Vulnerable Population Healthcare in Orthopaedic Trauma (Moderator)
Symposium session will convene surgeons at the forefront of treating vulnerable patient populations, discussing orthopaedic trauma surgeons’ professional and ethical obligations to continue providing the highest standard of care to low-income and minority patients through health policy changes.
Oct. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET: Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship Informational Session
Oct. 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET: Traveling Fellowship Presentation
Geoffrey Marecek, MD, Director, Limb Reconstruction Program
Twitter: @DrMarecek
Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. ET: Solutions for Long Bone Defects (Moderator)
Session highlights a proposed technique for long bone defects in a specific case-based discussion.
Charles Moon, MD, Director, Orthopaedic Trauma Program
Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. ET: New Tools and Approaches in the Management of Compartment Syndrome
Session will focus on recent developments concerning acute compartment syndrome and will introduce a new way of providing continuous compartmental pressure that may aid in the diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome.
Michael Stone, MD, shoulder and elbow surgeon
Twitter: @lashouldersurg
AM Poster Session (Presenting author: Lukas Foster, MD): Patient-Reported Outcomes Comparison of Open Reduction Internal Fixation Versus Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty for the Treatment of Three- and Four-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures in Patients > 55 Years Old.
Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #OTA2022 and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.
