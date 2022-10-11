LOS ANGELES (Oct. 11, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedic Trauma experts will present their latest advances in treatments and research at the annual meeting of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) in Florida Oct. 12-15.

Sharing innovations to improve the quality of patient care and introduce paths forward to reducing racial health disparities in orthopaedic trauma surgery, Cedars-Sinai orthopaedic trauma presenters, moderators and authors will be available for in-person and virtual interviews on a variety of clinical and research topics.

Poster and breakout sessions from Cedars-Sinai experts at the #OTA2022 meeting include addressing the care of vulnerable populations; complex elbow fracture dislocations; and an introduction to a new way of providing continuous compartmental pressure that may aid in the diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome.

Milton Little, MD, Director, Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship

Oct. 12 at 5:15 p.m. ET: OTA Member Fireside – The Case that I Have Learned the Most From: An Evening with Your Colleagues

Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. ET: Tips, Tricks and Pitfalls in the Management of Complex Distal Humerus Fractures

Breakout session will highlight issues commonly encountered in the surgical management of intra-articular distal humerus fractures with regard to surgical exposure, implant choice and avoidable pitfalls.

Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. ET: Systems Based Approaches to Vulnerable Population Healthcare in Orthopaedic Trauma (Moderator)

Symposium session will convene surgeons at the forefront of treating vulnerable patient populations, discussing orthopaedic trauma surgeons’ professional and ethical obligations to continue providing the highest standard of care to low-income and minority patients through health policy changes.

Oct. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET: Cedars-Sinai Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship Informational Session

Oct. 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET: Traveling Fellowship Presentation

Geoffrey Marecek, MD, Director, Limb Reconstruction Program

Twitter: @DrMarecek

Oct. 13 at 3:45 p.m. ET: Solutions for Long Bone Defects (Moderator)

Session highlights a proposed technique for long bone defects in a specific case-based discussion.

Charles Moon, MD, Director, Orthopaedic Trauma Program

Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. ET: New Tools and Approaches in the Management of Compartment Syndrome

Session will focus on recent developments concerning acute compartment syndrome and will introduce a new way of providing continuous compartmental pressure that may aid in the diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome.

Michael Stone, MD, shoulder and elbow surgeon

Twitter: @lashouldersurg

AM Poster Session (Presenting author: Lukas Foster, MD): Patient-Reported Outcomes Comparison of Open Reduction Internal Fixation Versus Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty for the Treatment of Three- and Four-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures in Patients > 55 Years Old.

Follow the meeting live on Twitter using the hashtag #OTA2022 and follow Cedars-Sinai on Twitter at @CedarsSinaiMed.