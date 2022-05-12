Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 12, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai urology experts will present their latest advances in urologic medicine at the annual scientific meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA) in New Orleans May 13-16, 2022.

Among over 2,200 abstracts, one by Alexandra Dubinskaya, MD, a female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery (FPMRS) specialist—Is It Time for FPMRS to Prescribe Vibrators?—was selected to be included in the 117th AUA press session on May 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT.

Dubinskaya's presentation will take a deeper look at the potential pelvic health benefits of vibrators and explore if their use should be recommended to treat women with pelvic floor disorder.

Additional abstracts from Cedars-Sinai physicians will address robotic surgery, prostate cancer treatment, bladder pain syndrome and women's sexual health.

Other notable presentations by Cedars-Sinai physicians (with all times Central Time):

FRIDAY MAY 13

Prognostic Value of Lymph Node Count Versus Lymph Node Density for Men With Pathological Node-Positive Prostate Cancer

Aurash N. Tavakolian, MD (7-9 a.m.–Podium)

@antavakolian

Urinary Diversion for Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome: Prevalence and Perioperative Complication Rate

Paige Kuhlmann, MD (9:30-11:30 a.m.–Podium)

@kuhlrunnings

Prevalence of Urge Urinary Incontinence Among Women With Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome

Alexandra Dubinskaya, MD (9:30-11:30 a.m.–Podium)

@dubinsky_a 

A Quality Improvement Study of Resident & Fellow Experience With Urinary Catheter Insertion

Peris Rose Castaneda, MD (1-2:15 p.m.–Moderated Poster)

@PerisCast

SATURDAY, MAY 14

A Nomogram to Predict Vaginal Depth, Based on Available Penile and Scrotal Skin, for Penile Inversion Vaginoplasty: A Useful Tool for Decision Making and Surgical Planning

Shannon Smith, MD (7-8:15 a.m.–Moderated Poster)

Less Is More in the Management of Proximal Stricture Disease After Prostate Cancer Treatment

Peris Rose Castaneda, MD (8:45-10:00 a.m.–Moderated Poster)

Urethral Catheter vs Suprapubic Catheter: Which Drains More Completely and Why?

John M. Masterson, MD (8:45-10:00 a.m.–Moderated Poster)

@johnmastersonMD

Variation in Communication of Competing Risks of Mortality in Prostate Cancer Treatment Consultations

Aurash N. Tavakolian, MD (9:30-11:30 a.m.–Podium)

Implicit Bias in Communication of Risk in Prostate Cancer Treatment Consultations

Aurash N. Tavakolian, MD (1:00-2:15 p.m.–Moderated Poster)

Variation in Communication of Side Effects in Prostate Cancer Treatment Consultations

Aurash N. Tavakolian, MD (2:45-4:00 p.m.–Moderated Poster)

SUNDAY, MAY 15

Robotic Bilateral Nephrectomy for Large Kidneys With Adult Polycystic Kidney Disease With Da Vinci Xi and Da Vinci SP

John M. Masterson, MD (7:00-8:15AM–Moderated Poster)

Is It Time for FPMRS to Prescribe Vibrators?

Alexandra Dubinskaya, MD (7:00-8:15 a.m.–Moderated Poster)   

Rates and Risk Factors for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Recurrence Requiring Re-Operation After Robotic Sacrocolpopexy

Paige Kuhlmann, MD (9:30-11:30 a.m.–Podium)

MONDAY, MAY 16

Halsteadian View of Prostate Cancer: Does Removing More Nodes at Radical Prostatectomy Affect Biochemical Recurrence?

Lior Taich, MD (7-9 a.m.–Podium)

Is Adverse Pathology at the Time of Radical Prostatectomy a Useful Predictor of Long-Term Outcomes in Active Surveillance Candidates? Results From the SEARCH Cohort

Paige Kuhlmann, MD (10:30-11:45 a.m.–Moderated Poster)

 

