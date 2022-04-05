Abstract: The generation of a correctly-sized cerebral cortex with all-embracing neuronal and glial cell-type diversity critically depends on faithful radial glial progenitor (RGP) cell proliferation/differentiation programs. Temporal RGP lineage progression is regulated by Polycomb Repressive Complex 2 (PRC2) and loss of PRC2 activity results in severe neurogenesis defects and microcephaly. How PRC2-dependent gene expression instructs RGP lineage progression is unknown. Here we utilize Mosaic Analysis with Double Markers (MADM)-based single cell technology and demonstrate that PRC2 is not cell-autonomously required in neurogenic RGPs but rather acts at the global tissue-wide level. Conversely, cortical astrocyte production and maturation is cell-autonomously controlled by PRC2-dependent transcriptional regulation. We thus reveal highly distinct and sequential PRC2 functions in RGP lineage progression that are dependent on complex interplays between intrinsic and tissue-wide properties. In a broader context our results imply a critical role for the genetic and cellular niche environment in neural stem cell behavior.