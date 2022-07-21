Abstract: Background Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are utilized as a carrier of anti-tumor agents in targeted anti-cancer therapy. Despite the improvements in this area, there are still some unsolved issues in determining the appropriate dose, method of administration, biodistribution, and long-term survival. The current study aimed to determine the influence of toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) stimulation on the potential of MSCs migration to the neoplasm environment in the mouse melanoma model. Methods and Results Adipose-derived MSCs (ADMSCs) were isolated from the GFP+ transgenic C57BL/6 mouse and treated with different doses (1µg/ml and 10 µg/ml) of polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)], the related TLR3 agonist, at various time points (1 and 4 hours). Following the treatment, the expression pattern of targeted genes such as α4, α5, and β1 integrins and TGF-β and IL-10 anti-inflammatory cytokines was determined using real-time PCR. In vivo live imaging evaluated the migration index of the intraperitoneally (IP) injected treated ADMSCs in a lung tumor-bearing mouse (C57BL/6) melanoma model (n = 5). The presented findings demonstrated that TLR3 stimulation led to enhanced migration of ADMSCs to the tumor area compared with control group (n = 5) and enhanced expression of α4, α5, and β1 integrins. It was also detected that the engagement of TLR3 resulted in the anti-inflammatory behavior of the cells, which might influence the directed movement of ADMSCs. Conclusions This research identified that TLR3 activation might improve the migration via the stimulation of stress response in the cells and depending on the agonist concentration and time exposure, these activated pathway drive the migratory behavior of MSCs.