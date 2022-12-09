Newswise — About The Study: This nationally representative cohort study found associations of current combustible tobacco use with the incidence of adverse oral health outcomes and also found an association between current electronic nicotine delivery systems use and the incidence of bleeding after brushing or flossing. These findings highlight the importance of longitudinal studies and emphasize the continued importance of tobacco cessation counseling and resources in clinical practice.

Authors: Marushka L. Silveira, B.D.S., M.P.H., Ph.D., of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

