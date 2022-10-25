Newswise — [CHICAGO, IL, October 25, 2022] — As the American Neurological Association’s 147th Annual Meeting wraps up today, October 25, the ANA is holding a Media Roundtable at 11 a.m. U.S. Central for reporters to access the latest developments in neurology and neuroscience. The Media Roundtable is your opportunity to connect with leading neurologists about key developments in their fields.

The ANA2022 meeting is the key venue for academic neurology and neuroscience research, attracting clinicians, academics and researchers across specialties. This year’s scientific sessions focus on groundbreaking topics – such as the connections between environmental pollutants and the rise in Parkinson’s disease – and are already receiving high-level media attention.

The Media Roundtable will feature the following speakers discussing these developing areas:

The roundtable will feature the session chairs above discussing highlights of each plenary session, with opportunity for members of the media to ask questions.

About ANA2022

The 147th ANA Annual Meeting takes place October 22–25, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL. The organization’s first in-person annual meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ANA2022 will bring together close to 1,000 top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, along with students and trainees, from across the United States and internationally.

The meeting will showcase emerging science across neurology, including a Presidential Symposium on the effect of environmental contamination on the brain (“Neurologic Dark Matter: Exploring the Exposome that Drives Neurological Disorders”) and plenary sessions including Novel Perspectives on Neurodegeneration, Brain Organoid Models of Neurological Disorders, Emerging Role of Somatic Mutations in Neurology, Advancing Neurologic Equity, and Peripheral Contributions to Neurologic Disorders.

About the American Neurological Association (ANA)

From advances in stroke and dementia to movement disorders and epilepsy, the American Neurological Association has been the vanguard of research since 1875 as the premier professional society of academic neurologists and neuroscientists devoted to understanding and treating diseases of the nervous system. Its monthly Annals of Neurology is among the world’s most prestigious medical journals, and the ANA’s Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology is an online-only, open access journal providing rapid dissemination of high-quality, peer-reviewed research related to all areas of neurology. The acclaimed ANA Annual Meeting draws faculty and trainees from the top academic departments across the U.S. and abroad for groundbreaking research, networking, and career development. For more information, visit www.myana.org or @TheNewANA1.