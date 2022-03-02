Newswise — Thomas O. Ryder, an investor, entrepreneur, and retired corporate executive, was elected to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation's Board of Directors at their March 1 meeting.

Ryder has served as Chairman and CEO of the Reader's Digest Association and President of American Express's Travel Related Services International, Merchant Services Worldwide, and American Express Publishing Worldwide divisions.

He has experience in the publishing industry, having worked at Time Inc., CBS, and Education Today Company, Inc., where he was co-founder and CEO.

Ryder has also served on numerous boards, including at Amazon for 20 years, during which time he was audit committee chairman and the first lead independent director.

Other previous board appointments have included Starwood Hotels, RPX Corporation, Startek Corp, American Express International Bank, and Virgin Mobile – where he was Chairman.

He is also a prolific writer on the subjects of food and wine.

"Tom brings his unsurpassed skills and experience to the Foundation's leadership team," said Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD. "He will help to facilitate our efforts to overcome barriers and take advantage of opportunities to shorten the time for focused ultrasound to become a global standard of care."

Ryder is also an essential tremor patient who underwent focused ultrasound therapy for the disorder in 2021.

"Focused ultrasound fixed a major problem I had with essential tremor and changed my life," he explains. "I truly hope my tenure on the Foundation Board of Directors will give me the opportunity to share that miracle with others in similar need."