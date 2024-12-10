Newswise — Phosphorus is a critical nutrient for plant growth, yet it is often locked away in soils and inaccessible to plants. The natural process of arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis (AMS), in which plants exchange carbon for essential nutrients with fungi, is one way to overcome this challenge. Despite its importance, the molecular mechanisms controlling this symbiotic relationship remain poorly understood, highlighting the need for further research into the genetic factors that regulate it.



A team of researchers from Zhejiang University has made a new discovery in plant biology, published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae195) in Horticulture Research on July 21, 2024. Their study sheds light on the interaction between two key proteins in tomatoes—SlDELLA and SlPIF4—that play a crucial role in the plant’s ability to form symbiosis with arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and uptake phosphate. These insights could pave the way for developing crops that require fewer fertilizers while improving nutrient efficiency.



The research delves into the regulatory mechanisms of SlDELLA and SlPIF4, two proteins that control the symbiotic relationship with fungi. The study reveals that SlPIF4 negatively regulates fungal colonization and phosphate uptake, processes that are essential for plant nutrition. Conversely, SlDELLA interacts with SlPIF4 to reduce its stability, preventing it from inhibiting genes involved in phosphate transport and strigolactone biosynthesis. This molecular mechanism promotes AMS, enhancing the plant’s ability to absorb nutrients, especially in phosphorus-deficient soils. These findings could inform future genetic engineering strategies to improve crop resilience and yield in challenging environments.



Dr. Yanhong Zhou, the lead researcher, stresses the broader implications of this discovery: “Understanding the SlDELLA-SlPIF4 regulatory module is crucial not only for tomatoes but also for optimizing phosphorus use in various crops. This research lays the groundwork for more sustainable agricultural practices, with the potential to significantly improve productivity while reducing environmental impacts.”



This discovery offers a game-changing approach to addressing the global challenge of phosphorus scarcity. By targeting the genes involved in AMS, particularly those responsible for phosphate uptake, the findings open the door to breeding or engineering crops that can thrive on less synthetic phosphorus fertilizer. This approach promises to not only increase agricultural yields but also protect ecosystems from the harmful effects of over-fertilization, marking a significant stride toward sustainable farming.

