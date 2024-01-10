Megan Latshaw, PhD, an associate teaching professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is available for media interviews around the upcoming CDC data brief on lack of reliable transportation for daily living among adults.
Lack of Reliable Transportation for Daily Living Among Adults: United States, 2022
Data Brief (January 11, 2024)
KEY TOPICS: Access to Health Care, Health Care Utilization
Among the topics she can cover:
- The importance of safe, reliable, quality transportation, which connects adults across the country to jobs, healthy food, and health care.
- How public transportation, by taking cars off the road, can help increase physical activity and reduce greenhouse gases.
- The need to ensure that all people can reliably use transportation, particularly those from families with low incomes who may not have many transit options.
- Her research on the health and environmental impacts of unreliable transportation in Baltimore.