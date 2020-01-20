Top Diet and Nutrition Issues to be Highlighted during Jan. 29 Media-only Event

Newswise — Nebraska food scientists are at the forefront in some of the hottest food and nutrition issues in the country – the microbiome, which some predict to be one of the top nutrition issues in 2020; obesity, which continues to be a major health issue for the nation; food allergens, with the CDC reporting rising prevalence of food alelrgies in children; and food choice behavior.

On Jan. 29, a dozen researchers and scientists will be at the Food Innovation Center (1901 N. 21st St., Lincoln, Nebraska) at Nebraska Innovation Campus to discuss their groundbreaking work with the media. The event begins at 11 a.m. with a brief overview of each research program. After a provided box lunch, media in attendance will have six 15-minute sessions to interview researchers. At 2 p.m., optional laboratory tours will be available for photos and b-roll. The event will be live-streamed for media who cannot attend in person.

Participating laboratories:

Nebraska Food for Health Center, Andy Benson, director, professor of food science and technology; Amanda Ramer-Tait, associate professor of food science and technology; and Robert Hutkins, Khem Shahani Professor of Food Science and Technology. The center is located in the Food Innovation Center, 1901 N. 21st St., on the Nebraska Innovation Campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. https://foodforhealth.unl.edu

Nebraska Center for Prevention of Obesity Diseases, Janos Zempleni, director, Cather Professor of Nutrition and Health Sciences; Jiujiu Yu, assistant professor of nutrition and health sciences; Xinghui Sun, assistant professor of biochemistry; Yongjun Wang, research assistant professor of nutrition and health sciences; Edward Harris, associate professor of biochemistry; Alice Ngu, graduate research assistant in nutrition and health sciences. The center is located at 316C Leverton Hall, 1700 N. 35th St., on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. https://cehs.unl.edu/npod

Food Allergy Research and Resource Program, Joseph Baumert, director, associate professor of food science and technology; Melanie Downs, assistant professor of food science and technology; Philip Johnson, assistant professor of food science and technology; and Richard E. “Rick” Goodman, research professor of food science and technology. The program is located in the Food Innovation Center, 1901 N. 21st St. on the Nebraska Innovation Campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. https://farrp.unl.edu

Food Choice Economics, Christopher Gustafson, associate professor of agricultural economics, 314A Filley Hall, 1625 Arbor Drive on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus.

The Food for Health Center, a $40.3 million collaboration among academics, food and drug manufacturers and philanthropists, was established in 2017 to use microbiome research to link agriculture and food production to wellness and disease prevention.

Launched in 2014, the Nebraska Center for the Prevention of Obesity Diseases has received nearly $23 million from the National Institutes of Health to determine the molecular mechanisms that lead to obesity – and to identify consumer friendly remedies.

For nearly 25 years, the Food Allergy Research and Resource Program has worked in partnership with the food industry to detect and eliminate allergens in the food supply.

Behavioral economist Christopher Gustafson is identifying the hidden factors that cause people to add an extra dollop of mayo to their sandwich – or select an apple, not a brownie for a post-workout snack.

