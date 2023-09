Vibrio vulnificus is relatively rare, with only 100 to 200 cases reported each year in the United States. On Sept. 1, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory telling healthcare providers and the public to be aware that this bacteria may be lurking in our waters.

This Ochsner Health Blog shares facts about Vibrio vulnificus, symptoms to be aware of and important information about prevention.