Abstract

Newswise — Ecological psychology regards culture as a response to the demands of the environment. As rice farming in history has significantly influenced the formation of human cultural consciousness, we investigate how the rice culture of a chairperson’s birthplace affects a firm’s CSR activities. Our main finding reveals a positive and significant correlation between a chairperson’s rice culture and CSR activities. Further analysis demonstrates that this positive relationship is particularly pronounced in private firms and family firms. We also examine the incremental effect of individual management heterogeneity and find that the positive relationship is strengthened when the chairperson has a shorter tenure or higher level of education. Additionally, more developed regions help enhance this positive relationship. To address the endogeneity concerns, we adopt an instrumental variable approach and exogenous event analysis based on chairperson turnover. The results are robust to a set of additional tests. Overall, our findings document the benefits of a chairperson’s rice culture in developing countries like China and reveal how this benefit is priced into CSR performance.