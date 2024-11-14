As Gen Z enters the workforce, they bring a host of strengths – from digital fluency to adaptability and a drive to make a real impact. However, the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom large, with significant disruptions to their education and early career development.

New research from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs reveals that nearly half of Gen Z (46%) say the pandemic has made it harder to achieve their career and educational goals – a higher percentage than Millennials (36%) or Gen X (31%).

These challenges are shaping how Gen Z approaches work and career growth in ways employers cannot ignore.

Canisius University’s Vice President for Student Affairs is able to provide expert guidance on how organizations can leverage Gen Z’s unique talents while bridging pandemic-related gaps. He notes that with the right support, Gen Z will not only excel individually but also help elevate workplace culture and bring fresh perspectives and value.

Key Areas of Expertise:

• Strategies for using project management and communication tools to engage Gen Z's tech-savviness

• The vital role of mentorship programs in helping Gen Z transition to the workplace

• Adapting feedback cultures to Gen Z's preferences for transparency and real-time communication

• Bridging pandemic-related educational disruptions through flexible work arrangements

About the Expert

• Harold O. Fields, EdD, is the Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Canisius University. In this role, he is responsible for the overall operations of the Griff Center for Student Success, which includes career services, tutoring, veterans' services and accessibility support.

• Dr. Fields holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in student affairs in higher education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a doctorate in education in higher education administration from the University of Rochester.

With his extensive experience supporting students' academic and professional development, Dr. Fields brings deep insights into the evolving needs and behaviors of the Gen Z workforce.